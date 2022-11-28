Read full article on original website
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
The Ringer
Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Crash the Top 5. How High Can They Climb?
The Kansas City Chiefs (+430, according to FanDuel) are new Super Bowl favorites in the AFC after 12 consecutive weeks behind the Buffalo Bills (+450), and no other team in the AFC has better than 15-to-1 odds to win the Lombardi. But we’re bucking the Vegas trend and sticking with the Eagles as our top team through 12 weeks, though the NFC race is narrowing. The rest of the league is playing catch-up as we enter Week 13. Now, on to the rankings.
NBC Sports
What Deshaun Watson return means for Cleveland Browns
The Browns are 4-7. They’ve lost six of the last eight, but the return of Deshaun Watson gives them a prayer that, if he hits the ground running (certainly no sure thing), they could be a factor in the playoff race. Cool thing that coach Kevin Stefanski gave Jacoby Brissett, who has kept the seat warm for Watson, a game ball for engineering the comeback to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs in overtime.
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
Steelers, Kenny Pickett Take Down Colts 24-17 in Road Win
INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Indianapolis Colts behind a strong performance from Kenny Pickett against a solid Colts defense. Pickett diced up the Colts despite a modest statline of 20 for 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns. His performance powered the Steelers to victory along with a strong rushing attack that averaged 4.8 yards per carry.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mike Pelaia sees no way the Steelers beat the Colts, Nov. 28
At 3-7, the Steelers have a lot of problems. This wasn’t a new discovery after their latest debacle, a 37-30 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was magnified in this defeat. Watching this team play both offense and defense is painful for any Steeler fan or even any fan of the game of football. They’re largely inept, on both sides of the ball.
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans (7-4) held their first official practice on Wednesday as they prepare for their week 13 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). This game will undoubtedly be an emotional afternoon for a handful of reasons. On top of A.J. Brown playing in his first game against his old team, the Titans also need to prove they can beat a legitimate contender.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP. WR Justin Watson...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 13
(03:05) - RB Targets. Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck.
NFL Analysis Network
The Steelers’ Win Had This Big Impact On The Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory on Monday Night Football, going on the road to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to close out Week 12. This is the second win in three games for the Steelers, who are improving every week with rookie Kenny Pickett leading the offense. On the other hand, the Green Bay Packers suffered another tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order
The Indianapolis Colts still sit outside of the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft order despite losing on Monday night and being three games under .500.
The Ringer
Week 12 Winners, Losers, and the Mike White Resurrection
We recap Week 12 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, we break down Josh Jacobs’s legendary day and RB1 campaign, give out the Trading Places Award to Mike White and Zach Wilson, discuss the Russell Wilson disaster, figure out the most fraudulent team in the AFC, say how proud we are Trevor Lawrence, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
The Ringer
Marcus Peters Confronts His Football Mortality
A few minutes after finishing a mid-November practice, Marcus Peters peeks his head into a field house attached to the Baltimore Ravens’ castle-like suburban training facility in search of a familiar face. “Ayo!” he yells toward me, flinching his head in the direction he wants me to follow.
The Ringer
Can the Pats Fix Their Josh Allen Problem?
Brian starts by giving out three things the Pats need to keep in mind in their upcoming game against the Bills (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ continued dominance, Jayson Tatum at the peak of his powers, whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team, and more (16:00). Lastly, Brian takes some calls and takes stock of the Red Sox’s offseason so far (43:00).
The Ringer
What’s Behind the Exploding Prices of Pro Sports Franchises?
On Wednesday, September 21, Robert Sarver, the embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, announced that he would be looking into selling his teams. He didn’t sound altogether pleased about the development—in the statement he blamed “our current unforgiving climate” for forcing him to explore a sale—though it’s hard to believe he can really be all that upset. Today Forbes estimates the value of the Suns at $2.7 billion. Others, however, think the Suns’ final selling price could be as high as $4.5 billion. Sarver purchased a controlling interest in the Suns at a valuation of $401 million, in 2004.
The Ringer
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. Plus CFB Coaching Carousel With Bruce Feldman, Tales From the Couch: NBA Reset, and the CFB Top 7.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ loss to the Mavericks, and a look at the league at the quarter-season mark (0:46). Then Ryen is joined by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to discuss the team’s 9-2 season, Kirk Cousins, being drafted by the Patriots in 2008, Rex Ryan stories, and more (22:36). Then Ryen talks with Bruce Feldman about the CFB coaching carousel (48:29). Next Ryen reacts to the updated CFB rankings (1:19:34) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:25:14).
