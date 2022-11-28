Read full article on original website
Malibu Times
Malibu institution loses its lease
The quirky little hardware store that’s been serving locals for more than half a century is going out of business. A&B Hardware on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Vista was forced to close Nov. 30 when its lease was not renewed. The building dating back to 1942, was sold in October, and the new owners quadrupled the rent displacing A&B’s hardware, plumbing, and electrical business and also two long-term tenants living in two upstairs apartments.
californiahomedesign.com
This Eichler Classic Lives Like A Loft, $1.7M
Joseph Eichler was one of California’s most prodigious developers after WWII, bringing Modernist design (and racial integration) to new communities from the San Francisco Bay area to the Los Angeles basin. Working with a small group of architects and within very specific design parameters—the signature weeping roof lines, interior atriums and walls of glass—he also did infill projects involving only one or few homes, like this one in Thousand Oaks, designed by Claude Oakland.
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
theregistrysocal.com
CIM Group Plans 114-Unit Apartment Project in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park Neighborhood
CIM Group is planning to bring more residential space to Los Angeles. A recently submitted application by the local real estate development company shows plans to add a 114-unit building to the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Plans for the project were submitted in late November. Those plans, with designs...
theregistrysocal.com
Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura
A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
scvnews.com
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Critical repairs on Queen Mary coming closer to completion with reopening on the horizon
The City of Long Beach says critical repairs of the Queen Mary have entered the final stages, meaning portions of the iconic cruiseliner could reopen to the public soon. The historic cruise ship docked in Long Beach has been closed to the public for much of the year while critical repairs took place. The ship […]
kclu.org
A nightmare remembered: Fifth anniversary of destructive Thomas wildfire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
It’s normally one of the happiest times of year. But, for thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, it brings up memories of a holiday season which turned into a nightmare. It was December 4th, 2007. Fire investigators say high Santa Ana winds damaged some the power...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
A look at the Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard handles more than a million items that are shipped to SoCal customers. About 1,500 people work at the 800,000-square-foot facility, assisted by robot helpers.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
