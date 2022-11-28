Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Renovations Completed at 147-Unit Vercanta Apartments in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Nadel Architecture + Planning, one of Los Angeles’ premier architecture and design firms, has recently completed interior and exterior renovations of Vercanta Newport Beach Apartments, a 147-unit, two-story, garden style multifamily community located in the upscale Orange County, California submarket of Newport Beach. Vercanta...
theregistrysocal.com
Topline Trade Union Acquires 180,000 SQFT Office Property in San Bernardino for $34MM
Topline Trade Union is buying up more space in the Inland Empire. According to public records, the company purchased a 180,000 square foot office property for $34.175 million, or about $190 per square foot. The property was sold by Harbor Associates. The property is located at 621-685 E Carnegie Drive...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction of 2.25M SQFT Industrial Campus in Calimesa to be Completed in 2024
Newport Beach, Calif. – Birtcher Development, a five generation California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced today that the state-of-the-art Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center in Calimesa, California is fully entitled with construction underway. Completion is expected in Q2 and Q3 of 2024. “Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
theregistrysocal.com
107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM
Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act
While three major housing projects coming to the area have seen some pushback from the local community, city officials say housing needs to be built in every part of the city. The post Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
theregistrysocal.com
201-Room Doubletree By Hilton in Los Angeles Secures $22MM in Refinancing
Beverly Hills, CA — Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged $22 million of non-recourse first mortgage financing for the leasehold interest in the Doubletree by Hilton Los Angeles-Commerce, a 201-room hotel located in the city of Commerce, approximately six miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The five-year...
theregistrysocal.com
Bell Partners Plans $1B Raise for Apartment Fund with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle as Prospective Markets
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Bell Partners is seeking a $1 billion capital raise for its newest commingled fund, which will have an investment focus targeting apartment assets across major markets in the country. The Bell Value-Add Fund VIII will also look for suitable investments in the West Coast markets, according to a board meeting document from the New Mexico State Investment Council.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles Area Designer Places 29-Unit Multifamily Portfolio on Market for Combined $32.28MM
More residential properties are being added to the market in Los Angeles. The Golden Era Collection, a four-property multifamily portfolio consisting of 29 units has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Compass, the properties can be purchased individually or for a combined price of $32.28 million.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors
ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
Critical repairs on Queen Mary coming closer to completion with reopening on the horizon
The City of Long Beach says critical repairs of the Queen Mary have entered the final stages, meaning portions of the iconic cruiseliner could reopen to the public soon. The historic cruise ship docked in Long Beach has been closed to the public for much of the year while critical repairs took place. The ship […]
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of...
This Is California's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Even Santa is entitled to a vacation every once in awhile.
Three charged in energy-efficient home improvement scam
Three people have been charged for allegedly enticing consumers to receive energy-efficient improvements to their homes, but the work was never completed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
