Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he decided to run for a seat in Georgia while living at his home in Texas during a campaign speech in January, CNN reported. “I live in Texas,” Walker said during a speech to University of Georgia Republicans. Walker was getting a tax break on his Texas home by filing it as his primary residence, which might violate both Texas tax laws and Georgia election laws, leading Georgia Democrats to call for an investigation into Walker’s residency. During the speech, Walker said he “never … ever, ever, ever” thought he’d run for the Senate, but changed his mind due to the way he believes the country’s “trying to divide people.” “As I was sitting in my home in Texas, I was sitting in my home in Texas, and I was seeing what was going on in this country,” he said. The CNN review found that Walker had sat down for interviews from his Texas home at least four times while on the campaign trail, most recently in March.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO