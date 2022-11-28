Read full article on original website
San Diego Business Journal
236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M
An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
theregistrysocal.com
Crown Point Systems Inc. Pays $7.4MM for 28,630 SQFT Office Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a two-building office/medical project totaling 28,630 square feet in San Diego, California. Known as Loma Starr, the pair of two-story buildings are located at 3051-3055 Rosecrans Street and 3065 Rosecrans Place in San Diego’s Midway District.
San Diego Business Journal
10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M
Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row
Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
San Diego Business Journal
Del Mar Apartment Complex Project Proposed
A housing project that would include 259 apartments has been proposed for a Del Mar site that had been slated for a luxury hotel resort until it was rejected by city voters in a 2020 referendum. The new plan for a project called Seaside Ridge at 929 Border Ave. on...
theregistrysocal.com
Affirmed Housing Completes Construction of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the grand opening of Windsor Pointe, a new, sustainable and inclusive supportive housing development located at 3618 Harding St. and 965 Oak Ave. in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood. Windsor Pointe delivers a range of housing options and on-site supportive services to help vulnerable, unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families and individuals experiencing severe mental illness live more stable lives. An onsite ceremony was held to commemorate the development’s grand opening and included special guests Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and David Estrella, Director of Housing and Community Development Services for San Diego County.
Case-Shiller Index: San Diego Home Prices Fell Again in September
The authoritative Case-Shiller home price index released Tuesday showed San Diego prices falling for the fourth month in a row in September. Local home prices fell 2.1% compared to a 2.8% decline in August, but are still 9.5% higher than in August 2021. Prices fell in every major metropolitan area....
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
Voiceof San Diego
Escondido’s Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
Escondido's Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
San Diego among top places to be single in US, study shows
Single and ready to mingle? According to WalletHub's report, San Diego is among the top ten dating cities in the U.S.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
theregistrysocal.com
Podcast: Jimmy Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing
Today, I have the privilege of speaking with Jimmy Silverwood, the President of San Diego-based affordable housing developer Affirmed Housing. Jimmy, as he’s known in the industry in order to be distinguished from his father, the founder the CEO James Silverwood, has grown up around real estate and from a very early age was exposed to the intricacies of the business.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Novo Brazil opens fourth location, this one in Imperial Beach
The Southern California brewery with a Brazilian soul, Novo Brazil Brewing Co., held the grand opening of its Imperial Beach location last week. The restaurant and nano brewery sits on the south end of San Diego Bay with views of the Coronado Bridge and downtown skyline in the distance. The...
fox5sandiego.com
Highest-paying business jobs in San Diego
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
KPBS
Election results add doubt to San Diego's rail expansion plans
Results from the midterm election in San Diego County could shift the balance of power in the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) governing board, putting its railway expansion plans at risk. SANDAG is depending on increased local taxes and road charges for drivers to fund its $160 billion Regional...
San Diegans have one day remaining to file tax refund claims
San Diegans have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday.
Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year
Emergency work on the railroad in San Clemente will take longer than initially expected. Amtrack and Metrolink remain suspended through Orange County.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
