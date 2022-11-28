The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating an individual suspected to be involved in several thefts and burglaries. 23-year-old Austin Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (North Central Taylor County) during October and November 2022. Additionally, Austin has multiple body only, extraditable warrants for his arrest.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO