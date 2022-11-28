ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neillsville, WI

cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Fire Department Responds to Camper Fire

The Black River Falls Fire and Rescue Department responded to a camper fire on Saturday. According to the Department, the fire occurred just after 6pm on Saturday, November 26th at County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Township of Komensky. When fire crews arrived they found the camper partially in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
cwbradio.com

Taylor County Sheriff's Department Looking for Burglary/Theft Suspect

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating an individual suspected to be involved in several thefts and burglaries. 23-year-old Austin Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (North Central Taylor County) during October and November 2022. Additionally, Austin has multiple body only, extraditable warrants for his arrest.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Accepting Public Comments for Highway 73 Road Construction in Clark County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to gather input on a proposed project on WIS 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to WIS 29 East in Clark County. For materials, go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis73clark/default.aspx.aspx. Provide comments by December 16th by email to daniel.rambo@dot.wi.gov or by...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WESTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop

The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

People identified in fatal Clark County crash

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

