ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with endangerment

Manawa man accused of crashing car through garage door while resisting. Jeremyah D. Zander, 26, Manawa, is in Waupaca County jail on a $25,000 cash bond, facing multiple felony charges. Zander is charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of felony bail jumping, one count each of...
MANAWA, WI
cwbradio.com

Taylor County Sheriff's Department Looking for Burglary/Theft Suspect

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating an individual suspected to be involved in several thefts and burglaries. 23-year-old Austin Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (North Central Taylor County) during October and November 2022. Additionally, Austin has multiple body only, extraditable warrants for his arrest.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call

The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
MARSHFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 28:. A man, 34, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, Nov. 27, following an incident in the Town of Tomahawk. Deputies initially responded to a reported theft at a residence. However, upon further investigation, deputies learned an incident had taken place where the man reportedly made threats and threw items at another party inside the residence. As a result, the man was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence related-disorderly conduct as well as an outstanding warrant out of Vilas County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a crash that affected traffic for several hours on I-39 early Tuesday morning. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee. According to WisDOT, the portion of the highway is blocked due to a crash on I-39/US 51 South. The crash was cleared around 6:30 a.m.
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
AMHERST, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County

Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County shooting

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen

Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
ANTIGO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy