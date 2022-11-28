Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with endangerment
Manawa man accused of crashing car through garage door while resisting. Jeremyah D. Zander, 26, Manawa, is in Waupaca County jail on a $25,000 cash bond, facing multiple felony charges. Zander is charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of felony bail jumping, one count each of...
cwbradio.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Department Looking for Burglary/Theft Suspect
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating an individual suspected to be involved in several thefts and burglaries. 23-year-old Austin Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (North Central Taylor County) during October and November 2022. Additionally, Austin has multiple body only, extraditable warrants for his arrest.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
spmetrowire.com
Police: Woman arrested after smashing drive-thru window
A Plover woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after being arrested on Nov. 28.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call
The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 28:. A man, 34, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, Nov. 27, following an incident in the Town of Tomahawk. Deputies initially responded to a reported theft at a residence. However, upon further investigation, deputies learned an incident had taken place where the man reportedly made threats and threw items at another party inside the residence. As a result, the man was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence related-disorderly conduct as well as an outstanding warrant out of Vilas County.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
WSAW
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a crash that affected traffic for several hours on I-39 early Tuesday morning. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee. According to WisDOT, the portion of the highway is blocked due to a crash on I-39/US 51 South. The crash was cleared around 6:30 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting
Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County
Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
WSAW
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
TOWN OF AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) -The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a suspect and victim in a weekend homicide investigation. Investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick Road in the town of Amherst around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting. Inside...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen
Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
Comments / 0