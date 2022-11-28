As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 28:. A man, 34, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, Nov. 27, following an incident in the Town of Tomahawk. Deputies initially responded to a reported theft at a residence. However, upon further investigation, deputies learned an incident had taken place where the man reportedly made threats and threw items at another party inside the residence. As a result, the man was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence related-disorderly conduct as well as an outstanding warrant out of Vilas County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO