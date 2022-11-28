ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

How Taylor Swift is transforming millennial weddings

You could say that Taylor Swift wrote the soundtrack for Abbey Leach-Haskin’s life. Leach-Haskins, a social media strategist from Grand Rapids, Mich., played the “Fearless” CD during carpools to middle school, then listened to Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” a “bajillion times” to get through a major high school breakup. In 2019, the especially romantic song “Lover,” thought to be an ode to Swift’s boyfriend, came out a week before she met her now-husband. Leach-Haskins fell in love alongside Swift’s melodies.
Us Weekly

Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album

The best blended family! Kate Hudson has three children at home and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress shares her eldest son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcoming Ryder in 2004. While she and the musician were married at the time, they split two years later and were granted joint custody. […]
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Celebrates Goldie Hawn's 77th Birthday: "You're My Everything"

Scorpio season isn't over yet! On Nov. 21, Kate Hudson shared a birthday tribute for one of the most important people in her life: her mother, Goldie Hawn. Along with photos of the two together, featuring them smiling in sunglasses, taking a selfie on an airplane, and spending time with Hawn's precious grandchildren, Hudson also wrote all about her mother and shed light on their close relationship. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram in honor of Hawn's 77th birthday.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
TODAY.com

5 of Jenna Bush Hager's favorite mystery novels, beyond 'The Cloisters'

The November 2022 Read with Jenna pick “The Cloisters” is only the second mystery book to make it into Jenna Bush Hager's book club. If you’re wondering if Jenna is simply mystery-averse, think again. “I am a mystery enthusiast so much that 'The Cloisters' is only the...
In Style

Hilary Duff Won't Let Her Family Listen to Her 2002 Holiday Album

Hilary Duff has played many roles in her life, from Disney's Lizzie McGuire to Sophie from How I Met Your Father, but arguably her most important role in life has been that of a mother. The mom of three often (and honestly!) shares stories about her little ones on social media, but earlier this year, she managed to make things extra official, adding the title of Chief Mom Officer for Carter's to her resume.
TODAY.com

I’ve sent a holiday card every year for the past 17 years. It’s time to stop

Since my husband and I were first married in 2005, we have sent holiday photo cards every year to our nearest and dearest. Our photo usually entailed some manner of theatrics and a caption with a bad pun. The year I was pregnant with our firstborn, for example, my husband held a tape measure around my pregnant belly, a contractor’s pencil resting on his ears, with the attendant message of “Hope your holidays are measuring up!” We have been an absolute embarrassment to ourselves, and eventually our offspring became co-conspirators who embraced the tradition as well.

