Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
alxnow.com
How to help 450 Alexandria families get gift cards for the holidays
More than 450 families in Alexandria have signed up for this year’s Holiday Sharing Program with the Fund for Alexandria’s Child. The annual program provides gift cards to low-income families, children in foster care, older adults and residents with disabilities. “The generosity of our community helps ensure that...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Columbia Firehouse Makes Plans to Reopen
Columbia Firehouse, a restaurant that closed early in the pandemic days of 2020, is making plans to reopen. While a full reopening may not occur until 2023, the restaurant will be welcoming guests during Scottish Christmas Walk day on Saturday, Dec. 3. In an email to customers, the owners wrote:...
cbs19news
Ticketing pilot program for Old Rag ends
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A pilot program requiring a ticket to hike one of the most popular trails in the region has ended. The Shenandoah National Park launched the Old Rag pilot program in March and it ended on Tuesday. The ticketing program aimed to manage visitation to Old...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk kicked off this weekend with handcrafted light displays on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. The show runs Fridays and weekends from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
NOVEC’s Electrical Saving and Safety Tips for the Holidays
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative offers tips that will help consumers save electricity and avoid electrical hazards during the holiday season. “Electric lights and real candles brighten the season, but they can turn holiday cheer into tragedy if people don’t handle them carefully,” said Lisa Hooker, NOVEC vice president of public relations. “NOVEC reminds everyone to use electric lights, candles, and decorations wisely during the holiday.”
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
PLANetizen
A New Transit Oriented Vision for Fairfax County, Virginia
A conceptual rendering for the Southern Portion of the WMATA property at the Huntington Metro station. | Fairfax County. The area surrounding the Huntington Metro station in Fairfax County, Virginia, could soon have a new transit station area plan, prioritizing new transit oriented development that allows for mixed-use development, inclusionary zoning, and additional building heights.
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
WTOP
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
theburn.com
Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center
A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Detective is recognized for his work
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the recognition of one of their Detectives. Front Royal Town Councilman Wayne Sealock with the Virginia Safe Surfin’ Foundation have recognized Detective Marc Ramey of the FRPD. Ramey was awarded a plaque of recognition for his work in combatting the exploitation and...
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
ffxnow.com
Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
ashburnfirerescue.org
Santa Claus is coming to Lansdowne and Ashburn!
Santa’s elves have confirmed that he will be arriving in Ashburn this week for the AVFRD’s annual Santa ride through Lansdowne (Friday, December 2nd) and Ashburn (Saturday, December 3rd). Santa will leave Station 22 on Friday at 5pm and leave Station 6 on Saturday at 5pm. Below is route map Santa will be taking and turn-by-turn directions.
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
Santa Claus is Coming to Town — by Boat
As he does every year, Santa Claus will be coming to Occoquan this weekend by boat. Santa arrives at the town dock behind Mamie Davis Park at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3. From there, he will lead a procession up Mill Street to River Mill Park, where he will visit with families from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. If you cannot make it Saturday, Santa will be back in River Mill Park again on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well.
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
