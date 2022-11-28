As he does every year, Santa Claus will be coming to Occoquan this weekend by boat. Santa arrives at the town dock behind Mamie Davis Park at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3. From there, he will lead a procession up Mill Street to River Mill Park, where he will visit with families from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. If you cannot make it Saturday, Santa will be back in River Mill Park again on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well.

