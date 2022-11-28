MTA UPGRADE PROJECT WILL UPGRADE ACCESSIBILITY AT SEVERAL BROOKLYN SUBWAY STATIONS: A sweeping package of accessibility upgrades will make nine more New York City subway stations more accessible, replace and upgrade elevators at another five subway stations, including the Brooklyn Borough Hall hub, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday. This includes a bundle of stations to be delivered under a Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery model that will add 21 elevators to make eight stations newly accessible, including, in Brooklyn: the Church Avenue and Sheepshead Bay station on the B and Q lines; the Kings Highway station on the F line; and the Junius Street station in Brownsville, on the 3 line. Moreover, the Euclid Avenue station, in East New York, which is the southern terminus station on the C line, will get a replacement elevator.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO