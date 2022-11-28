Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, December 1, 2022
MAYOR ADAMS, AT GREECE SUMMIT RECEIVES AWARD FOR FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM: ATHENS, GREECE — New York Mayor Eric Adams lamented the increase in the popularity of antisemitism, during Wednesday’s opening of the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism (MSAA) that the City of Athens is hosting. Adams is in a delegation of more than 50 mayors and municipal leaders from across the globe who are attending the summit — concluding December 1 —that was held in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Center for Jewish Impact, and Jewish Federations of North America.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
MTA UPGRADE PROJECT WILL UPGRADE ACCESSIBILITY AT SEVERAL BROOKLYN SUBWAY STATIONS: A sweeping package of accessibility upgrades will make nine more New York City subway stations more accessible, replace and upgrade elevators at another five subway stations, including the Brooklyn Borough Hall hub, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday. This includes a bundle of stations to be delivered under a Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery model that will add 21 elevators to make eight stations newly accessible, including, in Brooklyn: the Church Avenue and Sheepshead Bay station on the B and Q lines; the Kings Highway station on the F line; and the Junius Street station in Brownsville, on the 3 line. Moreover, the Euclid Avenue station, in East New York, which is the southern terminus station on the C line, will get a replacement elevator.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn democratic machine appoints Little Pakistan residents to party posts without their knowledge
At least ten people living in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood were appointed to obscure but meaningful positions within the borough’s Democratic Party organization without their knowledge in October, an investigation by THE CITY has found. The irregular appointments were for the “county committee,” a body of neighborhood representatives...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Untreated mental illness handled by cops leaves gaps that Adams and critics are trying to fill
This article was originally published on Nov 29 4:59pm EST by THE CITY. In a scripted speech on a fraught issue, Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said the city’s police, mental health and other responders will step up measures to ensure people experiencing potentially dangerous episodes of serious mental illness get psychiatric evaluations and care.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Helicopters on the agenda at city council hearing today
Helicopters are on the agenda at the New York City Council today, as Councilmember Amanda Farias, chair of the Economic Development Committee, was scheduled to hold an oversight hearing on heliport operations at 10 a.m. “Overall, what I’m seeing is not enough public opportunity for participation on topics and once...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
De Blasio was admonished by ethics board for using city staff and phone for politicking. His underlings weren’t so lucky.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio violated conflicts of interest rules more extensively than previously known — but the city’s ethics board kept the breaches under wraps by admonishing him privately, documents obtained by THE CITY show. Twice in 2016 the Conflicts of Interest Board sent a letter to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health receives Pathway to Excellence designation
It was a celebratory atmosphere at the NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. The hospital received the Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) on Monday, Nov. 28. According to nursingworld.org, the Pathway to Excellence Program recognizes a health care organization’s commitment to creating a positive...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorney Brian Chase gives basics on using digital forensics at trial
The Brooklyn Bar Association recently hosted attorney Brian Chase for a continuing legal education lecture on digital forensics in Brooklyn Heights on Monday, November 21. The one-hour lecture, titled, “Identification and Preservation of Electronically Stored Information” was free for members so it drew a strong audience, who are forced to keep up with more changing rules than ever in the era of electronically stored information.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
One Brooklyn Health System Offline After Unexplained IT Issue
The computer network system at a major Brooklyn hospital network has been offline since Nov. 19 – leaving medical staff unable to access patient medical records or to upload laboratory and test results to electronic patient portals, according to doctors and other people aware of the situation. The outage...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Report: Administration for Children’s Services knows it has pervasive racial bias
The New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) has a racial bias problem, and it is one that is so obvious that the organization was outed by one of its own reports. Following a Freedom of Information Law request by the Bronx Defenders, the New York Times reported...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Poly Prep has a world class leader
During the 1992 Olympic Trials in New Orleans, she turned in one of the gutsiest performances of the meet in her signature event – the 800 meters. Not only did she break her own American record, that performance catapulted her from fourth to third place, and earned her a coveted spot on the Olympic team bound for Barcelona, Spain, where she finished 11th.
Comments / 0