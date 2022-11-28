ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Live-Action TV Musical Cast, Airdate and More Details

Read full article on original website
Three Minutes: A Lengthening review – a profoundly moving memorial to Jewish lives cut short
Three minutes of home video, shot on 16mm film in 1938, give a glimpse of a small town in Poland and a Jewish community poised on the brink of the Holocaust. Bianca Stigter’s fascinating and profoundly moving film scrutinises each frame, repeating and looping the footage – prolonging the time we spend with these friendly, jostling strangers for as long as possible.
