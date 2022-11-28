Read full article on original website
Related
CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Catherine Nguyen
Meet the Citgo Distinguished Scholars! These recipients were selected for their efforts in the Career & Technical Education category.
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards
I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Honoring National Special Education Day with Tips for Parents
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Being the parent of a child with special needs can be tough. It can lead to a lot of questioning, even in your own abilities. But you’re not alone! There are plenty of things parents can do to make sure their child gets the most out of education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005348/en/ Learn4Life offers wraparound support to students with special needs and their families (Photo: Business Wire)
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
The pandemic "ruptured" childrens' social skills around the world, researchers say
Since the widespread social isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists and social researchers have been concerned about its social impact. Children in particular are more affected, as experts believe the next generation's social development was stunted by lockdowns. As one psychiatrist told Salon last year, "at every stage of development, things have been disrupted," from infants and small children "to adolescents who can't socialize and all through different stages of life."
There’s A Mental Health Crisis Among Black Students. What Are HBCUs Doing To Help?
Depression and anxiety have been increasing at a staggering rate among Black students. It's time to examine the systems that are holding us back from sound health.
Federal Funds & Philanthropy Can Help Get Chronically Absent Kids Back in School
Two months into the new school year — with few quarantines, fewer masks, and the flu and respiratory illness replacing COVID as the biggest health issues — student attendance still lags behind where it was before the pandemic. Like achievement scores, attendance rates appear unlikely to return to normal without some extra effort and spending. […]
Comments / 0