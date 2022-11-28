Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI), where a total volume of 6,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 666,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

14 HOURS AGO