NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
NASDAQ
Wednesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: RXT, GXO
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Rackspace Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
The 9 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A sharp selloff in growth stocks creates opportunity for keen investors. Here are nine top-rated picks to consider in 2023.
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RADI, SQ, OKTA
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI), where a total volume of 6,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 666,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
NASDAQ
Elastic (ESTC) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
Elastic (ESTC) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it was...
