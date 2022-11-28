Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
markerzone.com
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Avalanche
WINNIPEG - Two of the hottest teams in the Central Division face off tonight at Canada Life Centre, as the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg's seven wins in their last 10 games is tied for the second most in the division, and is bested by just one team - the Avalanche - who are 8-2-0 in that same span.
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
FOX Sports
Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-1 win against the New York Islanders. Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
FOX Sports
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
