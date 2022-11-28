Read full article on original website
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
411mania.com
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
nodq.com
Update on Roman Reigns being “very heated” over a War Games spot with Kevin Owens
As previously noted, Roman Reigns was reportedly “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s War Games match that involved himself and Kevin Owens. In an update, Dave Meltzer confirmed that “the story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye.” Meltzer added that while Reigns was upset about being slapped, “20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.”
nodq.com
How Tony Khan feels about Ricky Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW
As previously noted, Ricky Steamboat served as guest timekeeper during the House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite on August 17th 2022. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Steamboat possibly having a match in AEW following his return to the ring over the weekend…
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brian Kendrick's Survivor Series Role
Former Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick returned to WWE this past Saturday in a backstage role at Survivor Series: WarGames where he helped to produce the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi Blackheart alongside Jason Jordan. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the controversial producer has not been hired on a full-time basis by WWE.
nodq.com
The reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2022
During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, WWE ring gear designer Sarath Ton explained why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022…. “The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t...
nodq.com
WWE star says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her on the microphone
During an appearance on the That’s Dope podcast, WWE star Zelina Vega commented on what it has been like working at a television taping…. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
nodq.com
Andrade El Idolo’s pectoral tear said to be “bad” and he’s expected to be “out for a while”
As previously noted, Andrade El Idolo revealed that he had pectoral surgery via a post on Instagram. The belief is that Andrade will need around six months to recover if not longer. During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on his son-in-law’s status in AEW…. “I like the stuff with...
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Could Have Had Five-Star Matches With Braun Strowman
At least one person was looking forward to the Braun Strowman vs. Triple H program teased at the end of the 2017 WWE Survivor Series. 2017 was the last time that Triple H competed in a WWE Survivor Series event, scoring to win for team Monday Night Raw, betraying his partner that evening, Kurt Angle, in the process. That betrayal would sow the seeds for Triple H and Kurt Angle to be a part of a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34, which also included Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey, but at the end of that night, Braun Strowman would get the last laugh, laying out Triple H.
nodq.com
Andrade El Idolo reveals that he had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle
Andrade El Idolo has not wrestled since the 2022 AEW All Out PPV on September 4th. In a post via Instagram, Andrade revealed that he had pectoral surgery…. “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”
lastwordonsports.com
3 Count – Survivor Series: WarGames Takeaways
BOSTON – TD Bank Garden hosts the 36th annual Survivor Series premium live event in the hallowed halls of Titletown USA. Five matches, two championships decided and the main roster debut of WarGames twenty years after the debut of its spiritual successor, the Elimination Chamber, Survivor Series hasn’t felt this important since 2016 when the second brand spilt happened.
nodq.com
Participants revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline
During the November 29th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels hosted a panel with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss potential participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline. The participants selected are as follows…. Men’s match: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Clarifies He Was Not Invited To The 2023 Royal Rumble Event By WWE
Ric Flair makes a clarification. Ric Flair recently stated that he will be appearing at next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair clarified his previous comments and revealed that he won’t actually be at the Rumble. “I...
nodq.com
From an Ant to a Beverage: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy
Just the mention of the name Orange Cassidy can send many a “wrestling fan” into a fit of rage. From the old timers still living in the 80’s and 90’s to the young fans that still think WWE is where it’s at. It seems like this guy is detested by the majority of people that like pro wrestling/sports entertainment “the way it was.” However its not like comedy hasn’t been used in wrestling before, Honky Tonk Man, Adrian Street, Toru Yano, Santino Marella and Doink the Clown all spring to mind for playing the fool in their matches, so why now in 2022 is it all of a sudden bad that AEW is pushing a wrestler like Cassidy? Considering OC ( and I ain’t talking about the “Original Club”) has proven that he is one of the best athletes in wrestling, the level of hatred for this guy is completely unjustified.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t think CM Punk returning would be a good business decision
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked if CM Punk returning would be a good business decision and here was Bischoff’s response…. “I don’t think it would be. I think CM Punk shit the bed. When Tony Khan brought CM...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer thought that The Elite mocking CM Punk was “just distasteful”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk during the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”
