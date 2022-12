A 15-year-old male Wylie High School student was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, because of a threat made to shoot another student. School resource officers at the school were notified of the incident where a student pointed a pen at a female student, holding it like a gun. He then asked the other student if he should bring a gun tomorrow and shoot her, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the Wylie Police Department.

WYLIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO