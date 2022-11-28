ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc

So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton

People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022

I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health

Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy