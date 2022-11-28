Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Noozhawk
City Staff Shares Survey Findings to Help Guide Plans for Senior Center in Carpinteria
The need for a senior center has been an issue discussed in Carpinteria for some time. Nona Hulick, a Carpinteria resident who was celebrated at the City Council meeting on Monday for turning 100, told staffers that plans for the senior center have been discussed since she was 15 years old.
Noozhawk
Reviewing Protest for Ambulance Services Contract Bid Will Take Longer Than Expected, County Says
The protest process for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract bidding will last longer than expected, and the review committee won’t be allowed to use its consultant. The county is holding a public bidding process for its ambulance services contract, and an evaluation committee scored American Medical Response’s...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Conducting Pile Burns in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a prescribed pile burn of up to seven acres of brush this week along Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara, weather and air -quality conditions permitting. The Fire Department planned and coordinated the burn — scheduled...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Defender seeking sleeping bags, clothing to help homeless
To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks. New or lightly used donations...
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
SBCC Promise Alumna Elizabeth Salazar Shares How The Program Helped Her Achieve Many of Her Goals
In 2016, Elizabeth Salazar had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School. While she was interested in attending college, her financial situation was a barrier to that dream. Fortunately, that same year, the SBCC Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, which provides all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Noozhawk
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Noozhawk
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022
I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy
The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health
Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver...
Noozhawk
Rain Could Put Damper on Weekend Holiday Events; For Others, the Show Will Go On
Several holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Santa Barbara County, with rain in the forecast. Light showers are expected starting Thursday and into Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart told Noozhawk. The storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Central Coast and up...
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Comments / 0