Indiana governor seeking college grads for unique fellowship program
The governor's office is seeking a handful of recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in beginning their careers in some of the most important offices of state government. The 2023-24 Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective, paid program offering a unique employment and educational experience by placing fellows in positions...
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
Indiana voter turnout dropped one-fifth compared to prior midterm election, records show
Nearly 6 in 10 Hoosiers chose to neglect their civic duty by failing to vote in this year's general election. Data compiled by the Indiana Election Division show voter turnout at the Nov. 8 election was 41% of the 4.77 million adults registered to vote in the state. That's down...
Michigan charter school advocates prepare for anticipated Democratic cuts
(The Center Square) – Election of Democratic majorities in the Michigan House and Senate is a warning shot for the state’s public charter schools. The incoming bicameral majorities and reelected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have already signaled antipathy toward public charter schools. Drawing much of the Democrats’ ire are for-profit education management organizations operating 42% of public charter schools in Detroit alone as of 2021.
Agency of Education creating parent council
(The Center Square) – Getting parents more involved in their children’s education in Vermont is the focus of a new council. The Agency of Education announced it is creating a Family Engagement Council, which is designed to advise the secretary of education on policy and topics of interest of parents in Vermont.
Pillen will retain three more Nebraska department leaders
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday he will retain three more state directors. He plans to keep the directors of the departments of natural resources, health and human services and banking and finance. Tom Riley will continue as director of the Department of Natural Resources and will be "a critical...
Virginia lawmakers look at ways to detect high drivers
There are plenty of laws and regulations on the books related to how police are allowed to examine drivers for possibly being drunk, but the same cannot be said when it comes to checking on drivers for possibly being high on marijuana. “We’re having a discussion to try and figure...
Iowa lawmakers will tackle property taxes in 2023, committee leader says
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator says. The Republican majorities at the Iowa Capitol have in recent years passed multiple cuts to state income taxes. Dan Dawson, a state senator from Council Bluffs who chairs the Iowa Senate’s committee on tax policy, said property taxes are next.
SIMPCO meeting of legislators from tri-state area focuses on future of housing, renewable energy, electric vehicles
SIOUX CITY — Throughout the latest tri-state legislative forum held by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council attendees were told how plans presently being developed would reap rewards down the line. On Friday, at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, the Council (known as SIMPCO) let legislators and...
Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was admitted to the hospital Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia, his office announced Friday. "Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia," Press Secretary Erin Murphy said in a statement posted on Twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. "Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he's responding well to treatment."
4-H Tech Changemakers help adults develop digital literacy skills
EATONTON — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year. Approximately 1.6 million adults...
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
Bill would prohibit gender-reassignment treatment for those younger than 21
OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently filed bill would prohibit gender-reassignment procedures for those under the age of 21. House Bill 1101 would prohibit health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or making referrals for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-reassignment surgeries. “It’s irresponsible for anybody in health care...
Operation Rising Spirit to spread holiday cheer to Illinois veterans homes
(The Center Square) – Spread some holiday cheer this season by sending a card, note or letter to an Illinois veteran in one of the state's five veteran homes. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has put together Operation Rising Spirit to encourage people to remember vets with cards and notes of appreciation during the holidays.
Nine names heading to the governor, who will select a brand new Public Regulation Commission
A few miles north of the Chevron Oil Field a mare and foal stand in a field in front of the Roosevelt Wind Project, a large wind-power utility. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) The committee responsible for sorting through the applicants who are seeking an appointment to...
Washington capital gains tax can move forward while Supreme Court weighs constitutionality
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Smith, Shapira, Mash among those on Shapiro's transition team
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis have announced seven Transition Advisory Committees. They said those panels will advise the incoming administration and prepare to advance what Shapiro termed his top priorities: growing Pennsylvania’s economy, making the state’s communities safer, and ensuring all Pennsylvania students receive a high-quality education.
After changes to SAFE-T Act, law enforcement agencies have weeks to ‘reset’
(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois’ law enforcement community are having to reset with less than a month to go before for the implementation of a law that would eliminate cash bail statewide. State lawmakers approved changes to the SAFE-T Act Thursday before leaving for the rest...
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front will slowly move into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this Friday evening. It brings a fairly large temperature difference across the area and a few sprinkles. Here is the Friday Football Fever forecast:. In Oklahoma and Arkansas, temperatures in the 50s-60s with a...
