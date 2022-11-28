ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

stealthoptional.com

Killer Robot Cops now allowed to take down humans in San Francisco

The city of San Francisco has approved the use of killer robot cops after much backlash. While the San Francisco Police Department has yet to reveal plans for its robotic weaponry, the aggressive technology is planned for deployment. Robotic weaponry has been developed for military use over the past decade....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sdvoice.info

Three Bay Area Counties Have Black Women Chief Prosecutors

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price made history when she was elected Alameda County’s first African American District Attorney (D.A.). Price joins two other Black women, Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton and San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins holding the same office in their Bay Area counties. Price is the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices

When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify Muni bus hijacking suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police identified the man Tuesday who officers arrested in the armed hijacking of a Muni bus over the weekend.Police officials said officers arrested 36-year-old Rickey Dancy Friday evening after a short pursuit and struggle.  The arrest came after officers received reports of a Muni bus's emergency activation at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street around 7:53 p.m. Friday. Responding officers arrived to find a bus driver, who had been assaulted, and passengers who had been left behind. According to the driver and passengers, Dancy, a passenger, attacked the driver while he was on his route...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

