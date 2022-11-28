Read full article on original website
stealthoptional.com
Killer Robot Cops now allowed to take down humans in San Francisco
The city of San Francisco has approved the use of killer robot cops after much backlash. While the San Francisco Police Department has yet to reveal plans for its robotic weaponry, the aggressive technology is planned for deployment. Robotic weaponry has been developed for military use over the past decade....
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office. Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree […]
sdvoice.info
Three Bay Area Counties Have Black Women Chief Prosecutors
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price made history when she was elected Alameda County’s first African American District Attorney (D.A.). Price joins two other Black women, Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton and San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins holding the same office in their Bay Area counties. Price is the...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
2 gang members receive life in prison for shootout on crowded SF street, killing one
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for opening fire while on a crowded San Francisco street in 2019, the United States Department of Justice announced. Robert Manning and Jamare Coats were convicted of murder in August for the fatal incident. The shooting happened on March 23, 2019, […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
sfstandard.com
Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices
When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SFist
Baby Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl Found In Grass at Marina Park, Saved With Narcan
A parent’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after a trip to Moscone Park in the Marina, as a 10-month-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after finding fentanyl somewhere in the park, and was saved using Narcan. Some overdoses in San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis are people who had no intention...
NBC Bay Area
Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF
A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
SFist
Biden Chooses Berkeley Attorney (and Mohammed Nuru’s Lawyer!) to Be New U.S. Attorney
The prestigious position of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California has gone to Ismail Ramsey of the Berkeley-based criminal law firm Ramsey & Ehrlich, and yes, he’s the same guy who defended Mohammed Nuru last year. When you read news stories about “federal charges,” like the high-profile...
San Francisco police identify Muni bus hijacking suspect
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police identified the man Tuesday who officers arrested in the armed hijacking of a Muni bus over the weekend.Police officials said officers arrested 36-year-old Rickey Dancy Friday evening after a short pursuit and struggle. The arrest came after officers received reports of a Muni bus's emergency activation at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street around 7:53 p.m. Friday. Responding officers arrived to find a bus driver, who had been assaulted, and passengers who had been left behind. According to the driver and passengers, Dancy, a passenger, attacked the driver while he was on his route...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
