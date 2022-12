Gatorland’s Third Annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down – Come on out to the “Alligator Capital of the World” and enjoy festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s third annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, included in the regular price of admission. Gatorland’s signature holiday event features live music, festive displays with interactive characters like Gator Claus, his Merry Elves and Krampus Croc, along with festive food items for purchase. Be sure to visit dozens of craft vendors throughout the park and the award-winning Gatorland gift shop to find that perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list! Do all your Christmas shopping the Gatorland way! Plus, experience all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness of Gatorland.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO