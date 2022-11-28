Cyber Monday 2022: 138 of the Best Deals at Amazon — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple, Le Creuset, Nintendo, & More

Christmas has finally come to Amazon Prime Video, with the holiday film Angel Falls Christmas ho ho hoing its way into the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1. The cheery film stars 90210's Jessica Lowndes and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray as two people who blah blah blah while fake snow cascades down on them... you know how these things go. It was a 2021 holiday film that was on one of those networks you've never heard of, and now it's on Prime. Amazon isn't getting into the Christmas spirit like other streamers, as it doesn't make its own Christmas movies. (Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays comes to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee tomorrow, though.) Why so Scroogey, Jeff Bezos?

2 DAYS AGO