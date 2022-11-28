ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron

Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Reds shake up coaching staff, promote McKeithan

CINCINNATI -- The Reds made a flurry of additions and changes to manager David Bell’s coaching staff on Tuesday. Joel McKeithan was promoted to the primary hitting coach position after he served last season as assistant hitting coach. Terry Bradshaw was named as the assistant hitting coach, Collin Cowgill...
CINCINNATI, OH

