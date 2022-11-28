Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO