Yardbarker
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Yardbarker
Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo
There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
Yardbarker
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes surgery, expected to miss six weeks
The Red Wings placed Bertuzzi on the injured reserve on Thursday. The previous night, Bertuzzi left Detroit’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after he was hit in the hand by a point shot taken by teammate Ben Chiarot. Detroit called up veteran Austin Czarnik in a corresponding move on...
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Yardbarker
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Yardbarker
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Provides Update On Cardinals Pitching Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals’ top priorities this winter are clear. The team needs to find a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. Pitching however, remains a bit of a mystery for the 11-time World Series champs. Adam Wainwright has returned for one final...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Addition Of Malcolm Brogdon Is Perhaps Proof The Miami Heat Needed Better Offseason
Life is good for Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. He's playing on the league's best team and comfortable in his role as the top reserve. “This is a treat for any NBA player," Brogdon told reporters earlier this week. Whether you ask Marcus Smart, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, anybody, it’s a treat to play on a team like this.”
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Make A Surprising Roster Change
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure themselves out and that means they aren’t done tweaking the roster, changing the rotation, and making alterations as the season goes on. Head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t have it easy, even with guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing...
Yardbarker
Latest Rumor Suggests Bad News For The Bulls
Fans of the Chicago Bulls are used to terrible news related to injuries. It seems that nearly every player on the roster has experienced absences because of injuries lately. But one injury has hurt the team more than others: that of Lonzo Ball. It has been almost a year since...
