Edinburg, TX

ValleyCentral

BISD introduces sports programs for students with disabilities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs. “It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down by the Border Co-Founder. Zariah’s Law, named […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

The beginning of a new chapter

More than 2,600 students are expected to cross the stage in multiple ceremonies at UTRGV’s Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 on the University Library lawn on the Brownsville campus.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV, Edinburg CISD to break ground on construction of collegiate high school

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the UTRGV Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School is being planned for the week after Thanksgiving. Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive where the 85,000 square-foot-state-of-the-art facility will be constructed.  Earlier in the year, the university and the school district partnered […]
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

Dr. Luis Navarro, At the Forefront in Treating Myopia

As originally published by Mega Doctor News newsprint edition November 2022. Edinburg Vision Center has been in Edinburg since 1968. Dr. Gary L. Ahlman founded the company on June 11, 1968. Thirteen years ago, Dr. Luis S. Navarro took over the iconic clinic, and since then, he has serviced patients from Edinburg and the surrounding cities.
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99

Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg kicks off December with holiday events

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will kick off December with multiple holiday events this week. Here’s a quick look at the events starting Thursday: Tree Lighting At 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, the city will host a tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown promenade. The ceremony will debut the city’s 30-foot energy-efficient LED Christmas tree atop […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

5 on Your Side: Veteran let down by handyman service

When you move to a new area, and you need home renovations, it can be hard to find a good handyman. A veteran who has a disability moved to the Valley four months ago went on the Nextdoor app looking for neighbors to give a good referral for a handyman, but instead she got a nightmare.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

New initiative to support children who have experienced trauma

Hidalgo County will implement a new initiative, “Handle with Care,” which aims to help support children who have experienced traumatic events by allowing direct communication between police departments and school districts. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the initiative during a news conference on Oct. 27. Nancy...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

