Immediate Impact: Tijerina's Journey to Become Volleyball's Dynamic Libero
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In a short amount of time, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) redshirt junior libero Regina Tijerina has made a major impact, not only on the Vaqueros volleyball team, but on its fans. Tijerina played high school volleyball at Brownsville's Jubilee Academy while...
UTRGV looking for a football coach—how much might they be willing to pay?
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley could be hiring its first football coach within the next couple of months. That’s according to UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque’s statements last week in announcing details of the upcoming football program. Now, the question weighing on many people’s minds is this: How much […]
BISD introduces sports programs for students with disabilities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs. “It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down by the Border Co-Founder. Zariah’s Law, named […]
The beginning of a new chapter
More than 2,600 students are expected to cross the stage in multiple ceremonies at UTRGV’s Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 on the University Library lawn on the Brownsville campus.
UTRGV, Edinburg CISD to break ground on construction of collegiate high school
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the UTRGV Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School is being planned for the week after Thanksgiving. Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive where the 85,000 square-foot-state-of-the-art facility will be constructed. Earlier in the year, the university and the school district partnered […]
New collegiate high school for Edinburg students to be completed by January 2024
Ground broke Tuesday in Edinburg on a new collegiate high school. It is a partnership between UTRGV and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The building will be on Freddy Gonzalez Road, right off Business Highway 281. Once built, up to a 1,000 Edinburg students will be able to go to...
Palmview 8th grader outcompetes 12 freshmen to advance to state competition
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Palmview College Prep 8th grader Jimena Garnica placed first in an FFA area competition. The campus’s news release said Jimena won the Jr. Greenhand Spanish Creed Division and will be advancing to state competition on Thursday. She was the only 8th grader against 12 freshmen to compete in this division […]
Dr. Luis Navarro, At the Forefront in Treating Myopia
As originally published by Mega Doctor News newsprint edition November 2022. Edinburg Vision Center has been in Edinburg since 1968. Dr. Gary L. Ahlman founded the company on June 11, 1968. Thirteen years ago, Dr. Luis S. Navarro took over the iconic clinic, and since then, he has serviced patients from Edinburg and the surrounding cities.
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
How Much Would You Pay For This Stylish McAllen, Texas Home?
Texas is no shortage of homes. With a state this big, there's bound to some absolutely beautiful homes for new or moving Texans. We've all seen a house or two and went "Gosh, I wish I could live there." Another thing that sometimes pops up randomly in our social media...
PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99
Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
Edinburg kicks off December with holiday events
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will kick off December with multiple holiday events this week. Here’s a quick look at the events starting Thursday: Tree Lighting At 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, the city will host a tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown promenade. The ceremony will debut the city’s 30-foot energy-efficient LED Christmas tree atop […]
5 on Your Side: Veteran let down by handyman service
When you move to a new area, and you need home renovations, it can be hard to find a good handyman. A veteran who has a disability moved to the Valley four months ago went on the Nextdoor app looking for neighbors to give a good referral for a handyman, but instead she got a nightmare.
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
New initiative to support children who have experienced trauma
Hidalgo County will implement a new initiative, “Handle with Care,” which aims to help support children who have experienced traumatic events by allowing direct communication between police departments and school districts. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the initiative during a news conference on Oct. 27. Nancy...
