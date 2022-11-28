ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 30, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, plans are being discussed to build two new schools and build an addition to the Woodrow Wilson School to handle the large increase of students in this area. Thousands of people attended the grand opening...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits

On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27

During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
OWEGO, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? December 2-4

The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December 2-4 Bradford County ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
KISS 104.1

Hooray! Santa Is Coming to the Northside of Endicott

There's something magical about the holiday season and if you're looking for a way to make memories with your children without going broke, there's an event happening in Endicott this Friday and Saturday that you won't want to miss!. You and your kids are invited to the Northside of Endicott...
ENDICOTT, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

