Top Speed
Watch As A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Screams To 215 MPH On The Autobahn
The Autobahn remains the ultimate public place to open up your car’s engine and blast down the road with no fear of legal repercussions. Many enthusiasts include driving on the Autobahn as one of their bucket list items, and the roadways are where all get to see what a car will do at the limit. It's even more exciting when a supercar is involved, particularly one as raucous and powerful as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Listen To The Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Rip Around Imola
We've already seen the new Ferrari 499P LMH at its recent reveal, and now we can look at and listen to this new race machine going around the Imola race track in Italy. And, well, it sounds surprisingly ordinary in action. Loud, certainly, but also quite dull. This is entirely...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 vs. 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Once it was established that high-performance SUVs were not an oxymoron, there was only one direction to go: up. More speed, quicker acceleration, greater grip, more tenacious braking, and—most of all—higher prices. At Porsche, the progression of high-test versions with more horsepower and compound badge extensions has led to the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT, a veritable sport-utility weapon capable of amazing things on the track, up to and including the vaunted Nürburgring.
Carscoops
602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads
Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Mule Spotted Testing Next-Gen Hybrid V12 Powertrain
The supercar industry has changed a lot since the Lamborghini Aventador was launched back in 2011. At the time of its launch, the mid-engined supercar driven by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine was one of the quickest and most powerful production cars on sale. In 2013, the industry forever changed with the launch of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, making the Aventador seem somewhat underpowered. Since then, supercars like the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296 GTB have launched with more power and performance than Lamborghini’s flagship, forcing the brand to cook up something very special for its new flagship supercar.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Puts the Supercar in Rally Mode
The off-road version of the Lamborghini Huracán delivers on the promise of its 2019 concept. It's got less power than the regular car and a lower top speed, but it adds a raised ride height and a Rally mode. Customer deliveries start next year for the Sterrato, which will...
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again
Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Carscoops
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Top Speed
Every Generation of the Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
Mitsubishi Ralliart’s Triton Rally Truck Makes Victorious Debut At The Asia Cross Country Rally
A rally-prepped Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton AXCR, first unveiled last March, proved to be quite fast and resilient in its racing debut. The pickup came first in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022, with a time of 8 hours, 22 minutes, and 42 seconds. The victorious rally truck with the number...
Carscoops
Jaguar Unveils Lighter And More Powerful I-Type 6 Race Car For Formula E
Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled the new I-Type 6, which is being billed as the “most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever.”. Set to make its racing debut in January, the model is a Gen3 racer that features front and rear powertrains. The front motor-generator provides 250 kW of regeneration, while the rear unit provides 350 kW for a grand total of 600 kW. That’s more than twice the regenerative capability of the Gen2 car and it eliminates the need for conventional rear brakes.
