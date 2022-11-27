Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10Steven DoylePlano, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
crescentcitysports.com
Cajuns jump out fast, roll past Loyola
LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown scored a season-high 27 points to lead five players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns opened the game on a 14-0 run and led wire-to-wire in a 104-70 victory over Loyola of New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome. Terence Lewis posted...
crescentcitysports.com
Six LSU players named to D1Baseball.com Top 100 for 2023 MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
crescentcitysports.com
Texas state champion sprinter Aniyah Bigam signs with LSU track & field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sprinter Aniyah Bigam, a Texas state champion in the 100 and 200-meters, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Bigam, a senior at Newman Smith High School in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas,...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU Game Notes: Tigers to make 7th SEC Championship Game appearance vs. top-ranked Georgia
LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will make its seventh SEC Championship Game appearance on Saturday when the Tigers face top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dill (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU enters the game ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Tigers are coming off a 38-23 setback to Texas A&M last week. Georgia is ranked No. 1 in both polls and beat Georgia Tech, 37-14, last week. LSU is 5-1 all-time in SEC Championship Games, which includes a 3-1 mark vs. Georgia. LSU’s seven SEC Championship Game appearances rank No. 4 in the league and trail only Alabama (14), Florida (13) and Georgia (13). LSU holds an 18-13-1 all-time record against Georgia. The teams last met in 2019 when the Tigers beat the Bulldogs, 37-10, in the SEC Championship Game. LSU has won two straight and four of the last five against Georgia dating back to a 20-13 win in Athens in 2009. LSU will be after the 17th 10-win season in school history and the first since going 15-0 during the national championship year in 2019. LSU goes into the game riding the arm and legs of QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has accounted for 3,390 yards of total offense (824 rushing, 2,566 passing) and 26 TDs (11 rushing, 15 passing). His 3,390 yards of total offense rank No. 2 in LSU history behind only Joe Burrow (6,093 in 2019). Daniels is the only quarterback in the SEC to rank among the Top 10 in the league in both rushing yards (No. 10 at 824) and passing yards (No. 7 at 2,566).
