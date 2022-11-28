Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Yes, This Christmas Classic Is Streaming! How to Watch 'Miracle On 34th Street' On TV and Online in 2022
Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most beloved holiday classics there is. The heartbreaking drama of divorce, the all-too-real battle with addiction, combined with the ultimate triumph of Richard Attenborough's Kris Kringle and Christmas spirit makes the film an absolute must-watch every year. Miracle on 34th Street won...
