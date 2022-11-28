Linden Dudley, previously assistant director of International Student Life, has been named the new director of international student life at the University of Georgia. Dudley’s appointment is effective December 1. She reports to Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Demetrius Smith and serves as a member of the leadership team for the Division of Student Affairs.
When December comes, the airy lobby of the UGA Performing Arts Center is decorated festively for the holidays. But the real joy comes from the stages. This year the PAC is presenting a range of seasonal concerts sure to please even the Scroogiest music lover. Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
Susan Brodie Haire, a professor in the School of Public and International Affairs’ political science department, has been selected to receive the Frank J. Goodnow Award from the American Political Science Association. The award was established in 1996 to honor the outstanding contributions of individuals, groups, and public and...
