Hydetown, PA

WFMJ.com

Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County

A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PSP: Suspect in Hydetown Shooting Arrested

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police arrested the man wanted in connection with a shooting in Crawford County. On Monday, Nov. 28, troopers arrested Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, in Titusville, police said. Divido was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown VFD parking lot earlier this month.
TITUSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Former Brookville band club treasurer charged with stealing over $10K

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club. Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Stolen Dump Truck in Jefferson County

HENDERSON TWP, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of a dump truck in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between 8:14 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the area of State Route 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Faces Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment Charges After Man Attacked in Her Home

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges stemming from a man being attacked at her residence in October. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Amber Domres in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 16.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
OIL CITY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle

An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA

