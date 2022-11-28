Read full article on original website
Police Release Details of Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County
A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP: Suspect in Hydetown Shooting Arrested
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police arrested the man wanted in connection with a shooting in Crawford County. On Monday, Nov. 28, troopers arrested Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, in Titusville, police said. Divido was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown VFD parking lot earlier this month.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft from Harborcreek Wine & Spirits
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a theft from the Wine and Spirits in Harborcreek Township. It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. at the store at 4058 Buffalo Rd. The suspect placed a bottle of D'usse Cognac inside his jacket and left...
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Former Brookville band club treasurer charged with stealing over $10K
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club. Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The […]
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Stolen Dump Truck in Jefferson County
HENDERSON TWP, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of a dump truck in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between 8:14 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the area of State Route 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Faces Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment Charges After Man Attacked in Her Home
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges stemming from a man being attacked at her residence in October. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Amber Domres in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 16.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
erienewsnow.com
Pair Accused of Using Crowbar to Smash Open Display Case, Steal $25K Worth of Phones from Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $25,000 worth of cell phones from a Walmart in Elk County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened Nov. 17 around 6 a.m. at the store on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township. A man and woman who were wearing face masks...
explore venango
Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street by the school. Adams Township Police Chief Shawn Anglum said the girl was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 228 near Mars Middle School in Butler County. The girl was...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
butlerradio.com
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
