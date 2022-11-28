ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Threatening Father With Deadly Weapon

Woman Accused of Child Abandonment or Endangerment. A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of threatening his father with a deadly weapon. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was also jailed on two felony charges after reportedly leaving her children in a unlocked car on the side of I-30 after her car ran out of gas Wednesday morning according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond

Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
