WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down
CINCINNATI — Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a truck into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report that a U-hall truck has crashed into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville, with undetermined injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a building on Springfield Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a building on Springfield Pike in Springdale. Unknown injuries, emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a tree and wires in the roadway on Patterson Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Report of a tree and wires in the roadway on Patterson Road in Bethel. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
A crash is reportedly blocking traffic on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A crash is reportedly blocking traffic on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wildflower Lane in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wildflower Lane in Maineville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-74 in Villages At Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Villages At Roll Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn Avenue in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn Avenue in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at 12164 Lebanon Road in Sharonville, traffic impacted
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a crash at 12164 Lebanon Road in Sharonville, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at South Gilmore and Resor roads in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at South Gilmore and Resor roads in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on US 42 and Beechwood in Florence
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on US 42 and Beechwood in Florence. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Section Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 1841 Section Road in Roselawn. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a person struck on Red Bank Road in Fairfax
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a person struck on Red Bank Road in Fairfax. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Central Avenue in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Central Avenue in Lockland. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
