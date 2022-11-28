Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”

16 DAYS AGO