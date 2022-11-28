ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Live-Action TV Musical Cast, Airdate and More Details

By Jessica Sager,Marisa Losciale
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

How to Watch 'A Christmas Story' on TV or Online in 2022

A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday movies ever: From Ralphie's adorable glasses to the infamous Battle of the Lamp, the frozen flagpole, and the timeless snowsuits, you'll never be short of laughter upon tuning in to the Christmas classic. If you want to watch it more than Ralphie wanted a Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model air rifle, you're in luck. You don't even need a decoder pin to tune in: Here's exactly when, where and how to watch A Christmas Story on TV or streaming online in 2022. We triple-dog-dare you not to crack up!
Clayton News Daily

True Crime Series Coming In 2023

True crime series have never been more popular and they're not slowing down anytime soon. While in recent years, there has been a trend toward shows focused on scams and fraud, murders, kidnappings and other grisly acts are still in the spotlight in a big way. While many announcements are...
Clayton News Daily

Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Her Annual Christmas Present From Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise sends Rosie O'Donnell the same cake for Christmas every year, and she is so proud to show it off on Instagram!. This year's gift arrived yesterday, with a note addressed to the comedian reading, "Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season." "my tommy sent me a coconut cake...
Clayton News Daily

The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family

Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy