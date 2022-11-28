Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.

11 DAYS AGO