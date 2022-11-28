Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo
Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
Essence
'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child
The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Basketball Wives Star and Mother to Dwight Howard’s Son Charged with 3rd-Degree Felony
New reports reveal Basketball Wives reality star Royce Reed was arrested in Florida. Police attempted to pull over the 42-year-old for a traffic violation but she refused to stop even though they trailed behind her with flashing lights. Officers say the former basketball cheerleader made “evasive maneuvers” while trying to...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot in style over the weekend.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Stroke
NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital ... two months after a frightening medical emergency. The 'RHOA' star just shared a positive health update on her son Brentt Leakes ... posting videos of him walking out of a hospital Wednesday after suffering both a heart attack and a stroke.
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
