Lincoln City, OR

Local Traditions Return: Angels Ball, Festival of Trees in Lincoln City

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The News Guard
 3 days ago

One large room at the Chinook Winds Casino will be filled with the holiday spirit this week and culminate with an annual charity ball.

The 22nd Annual Angels Ball is scheduled for the evening of Dec. 3. This week, the Festival of Trees are on display at the casino, 1777 NW 44th Street in Lincoln City.

“Over the years I would estimate we are closing in on a million dollars in financial aid,” Robertson said in a previously published interview with The News Guard.

In 2021, the Angels donated over $120,000 in immediate cash, according to Robertson.

The Fantasy of Tress allows businesses, organizations and individuals to submit specialized decorated trees that are auctioned off to support families in need in the community. The trees are set up for public viewing at the Chinook Winds Casino this week, followed by the Gala Ball, Dec. 3.

But the Festival of Trees and the Angels Ball is more about giving, Robertson said in the earlier interview.

“When you have helped a family keep a roof over the head, put food on the table, heat in the house, gas for the car to get to work, you know you did the right thing,” Robertson said. “When you hear a child exclaim to his parents that now that they have an apartment, he can tape a picture to a wall and unlike the wet tent it sticks, then you appreciate what the residents have done for the benefit of their neighbor. People helping people. There is not a better activity.”

Robertson, Jim Davis, Mike Holden, and Roger Sprague are the original founders of Angels Anonymous. The nonprofit has a board of 16 members from all parts of North Lincoln County representing every segment of society.

The main fundraiser for Angels Anonymous, a 501C-3 charitable organization, The Festival of Trees and Angels Ball raises funds to provide immediate and basic needs to residents of North Lincoln County from Depoe Bay north to Rose Lodge. COVID-19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in North Lincoln County in 2020 and 2021. Angels Anonymous, with the help of generous donors, was able to help meet the need, according to one of the event organizers, Roger Robertson.

“This year’s ball will feature fabulous food, the auction of twenty-two wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees, a 50/50 raffle and ten wreaths in a silent auction along with a wide variety of other items,” according to a release about the event. “Top off the evening enjoying terrific live music from Collective Nation. When this band hits the stage, be ready to hit the floor. Their set includes modern hits from Bruno Mars, Beyonce, DNCE, Maroon 5 and more. You’re going to put some miles on your dancing shoes!”

Doors for the ball open at 5 p.m. Call to dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Formal wear is not required but encouraged. The ball is held at Chinook Winds Casino.

Tickets to the ball are sold out.

For more information call Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359, or e-mail phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson, at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net.

