Grassy, Smoky win day games to start Week 7 of elementary hoops

HARTFORD — James Groat can empathize with the Del Rio Elementary coaching staff.

After all, Groat — whose Grassy Fork Lady Ravens thrashed the Lady Trojans 43-1 in a day game on Monday morning — was on the other end of those lopsided scores as recently as last season.

“Last year we lost to Parrottsville by 60. We lost to Bridgeport by 30. Lost to Cosby by 20,” Groat said plainly on Monday.

This season, though, Groat’s team has flipped the script.

Instead of losing by massive amounts, the Lady Ravens are racking up wins and stand at 9-1 on the season, with their sole loss coming to Parrottsville before Thanksgiving break.

Against Del Rio, Bella Stanton led the way with eight points. Paislee Clark had seven. Kelsie Gorrell added four. Ripley Groat accounted for six, as did Wheeler and Stella Raines. Kyleigh Wall, Ava Woods and Emma Harman had two each.

Mackenna Howard, on a second-half free throw, swished Del Rio’s sole point.

So, what changed for the Lady Ravens to make such a difference this year?

“My younger ones have adjusted to the pressure and realized they can play with these kids,” Groat summarized. “And that’s huge. Wheeler’s a great leader, too. She brings everybody’s confidence up.”

Groat added that the improvements have also stemmed from hard practices, one of which took place following the loss to the Lady Parrotts.

“You get beat, but you get better,” he said.

But he was quick to commend the Lady Trojans’ coaches as well. After all, he has been where they are now.

“Del Rio’s a great program,” Groat said. “I’m proud of them. It’s a process, and their coaches are sticking with the program.

“I hope they stick with it, too. That’s where it starts. Just build it. Take your losses and keep going.”

On the boys’ side between Grassy and Del Rio, the Ravens won 44-15. Asher Faison and Draiden Sneed led the way with 13 and 12 points, respectively, with nine of Faison’s 13 coming from beyond the arc.

Eli Gilliam added eight points, while Waylon McGaha and Tyson Cofield accounted for four points each. Rylee Gilliam had four points, and Sterlin Clark rounded out Grassy’s scoring with one point.

For the Trojans, Mayson Turner put up nine points, followed by Chase Burgin with four and Eli Sprouse with two.

In Smoky’s matchup at Centerview, the Bears and Lady Bears both won.

The Bears claimed a 34-21 win, as Ezra Spurgeon poured in 12 points to lad all scorers. Johnnie Merkel accounted for six points, Levi Reed had five, Brody Stooksbury had four, Tyler Benson had three and Landen Rather and Maddex Carter had two each.

For the Falcons, Shane Patterson and Kaleb Patterson had six points each. Brody Hudson and Drayden Shurley had three each, while Peyton Phillips and Ben Lewis had two points and one point, respectively.

In the Lady Bears’ matchup, Smoky won 41-25 over Centerview. Azariah Spurgeon led all scorers with 19 points. Kassie Davis accounted for eight, Mattie Rush had six, and Sophia Summerlynn and Jacey Ball had four points each.

For the Lady Falcons, Josie Shaver had seven points, followed by Elizza Cook and Allie Rymer with six points each. Amelia Ellison racked up five points, and Kaydence Penton rounded out the scoring with one point.