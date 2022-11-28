Read full article on original website
Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open
Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe
Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
Stock Up on Gifts for Your Furry Friends at Lubbock’s Santa Paws Event
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Hodges Community Center are coming together to put on their Annual Santa Paws event this weekend. It is a free event open to anyone wishing to attend and is a great way to prepare for this holiday season. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center.
Foodies Claim This Lubbock Donut Shop Has The Best Avocado Toast In Town
I've been reading a ton of talk about the best places to get avocado toast in Lubbock on the LBK Foodies Facebook page and I was really surprised to learn just how much everyone in town seems to really like getting it at Dunkin'. I had no idea that they even had avocado toast on the menu there. If I'm going to Dunkin', I've really only got one thing in mind, and that's a raspberry jelly-filled donut.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar
It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
Lubbock Facebook Users Keep Getting Fooled By Fake Scam Post About Missing Boy
Guys, please stop sharing this post! I know you've probably seen in circulating around Facebook in Lubbock, especially on the garage sale pages and whatnot. It's a post with a photo of a boy and a sob story about how the child is missing. It's totally fake and even the photo of the "missing boy" is different from one spam post to the next.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Support A Lubbock Nonprofit & Check Out These Amazing Christmas Lights
For almost a decade, Chis Evans decorates his Lubbock home for Christmas while also raising funds for a local nonprofit group. For the past five years, Evans has partnered with Lubbock Impact to collect canned foods to help those in need. This year, he's continuing that thoughtful tradition. Last year,...
Learn Which Wines Pair Perfectly With Christmas Cookies At English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock
We all know that Santa likes to have a little milk with his cookies as he goes house to house dropping off presents for the good boys and girls. But what if Santa didn't have to get out that night? Would he prefer to pair those cookies with something a little stronger perhaps? It's possible, but how would he know which Christmas cookie paired well with different wines?
You Need To Try These Lubbock Food Trucks, They Took Home The Gold Sunday
This weekend was the one-year anniversary of Lubbock's Food Trucks for a Cause. This event happens every last Sunday of the month. Food trucks come together to serve food for the community all day and every month they give back to a local nonprofit. To celebrate big for their one...
Eat, Drink & Behave: A Plea For Proper Etiquette In Lubbock Restaurants
"Etiquette" can be an intimidating and taxing concept. Who has the time or need to learn which fork does what? Who cares where I put my napkin, as long as it's not gross or in the way? And honestly, those things almost never matter. But etiquette, in its truest sense, absolutely matters. And I constantly see people in Lubbock ignore or even defy the most basic etiquette they should be practicing inside restaurants. Ironic, considering we have nearly infinite restaurants in which to practice our etiquette.
New Sensory Gym for All Ability Children Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Do you wish there is more things for your kiddos to do in Lubbock? Well, you're in luck. There's a unique new gym coming soon to the Hub City. Have you ever heard of We Rock The Spectrum? It's a kid's gym that has a bunch of locations across the country and they're adding one here in Lubbock.
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
10th Annual Big Blue Christmas Held on Lubbock Christian Campus
Lubbock Christian University will be hosting their annual holiday event to kickoff the holiday season. This year marks the 10th year that Lubbock Christian University will be hosting their Big Blue Christmas event on campus. The theme for Big Blue Christmas this year is 'Welcome to Whoville', with Whoville being...
Is Lubbock’s Code Enforcement Fining People For Garage Door Trim Color?
From time to time I like to get on the Nextdoor App to see what is happening throughout the community. Of course, people are reporting crime like crazy on the site, and there is the continued debate over which dumpster people can and can't use. Then there was this post...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Clear Bag Policy At Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights This Year
Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration kicks off this week, and you better have a clear bag. You've heard and seen of clear bag policies before at Texas Tech sporting events, but this seems to be new. For the Carol of Lights celebration at Texas Tech University this Friday, December 2, which serves as the kickoff event for Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration, will have a new rule in place. Ladies are being asked to leave normal purses at home and instead bring a clear bag. Everyone attending is being asked not to bring a bag larger than backpacks, clutch, diaper bags, or computer bags according to the Texas Tech website.
