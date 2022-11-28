ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open

Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To

It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe

Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
Foodies Claim This Lubbock Donut Shop Has The Best Avocado Toast In Town

I've been reading a ton of talk about the best places to get avocado toast in Lubbock on the LBK Foodies Facebook page and I was really surprised to learn just how much everyone in town seems to really like getting it at Dunkin'. I had no idea that they even had avocado toast on the menu there. If I'm going to Dunkin', I've really only got one thing in mind, and that's a raspberry jelly-filled donut.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar

It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Learn Which Wines Pair Perfectly With Christmas Cookies At English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock

We all know that Santa likes to have a little milk with his cookies as he goes house to house dropping off presents for the good boys and girls. But what if Santa didn't have to get out that night? Would he prefer to pair those cookies with something a little stronger perhaps? It's possible, but how would he know which Christmas cookie paired well with different wines?
Eat, Drink & Behave: A Plea For Proper Etiquette In Lubbock Restaurants

"Etiquette" can be an intimidating and taxing concept. Who has the time or need to learn which fork does what? Who cares where I put my napkin, as long as it's not gross or in the way? And honestly, those things almost never matter. But etiquette, in its truest sense, absolutely matters. And I constantly see people in Lubbock ignore or even defy the most basic etiquette they should be practicing inside restaurants. Ironic, considering we have nearly infinite restaurants in which to practice our etiquette.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Clear Bag Policy At Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights This Year

Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration kicks off this week, and you better have a clear bag. You've heard and seen of clear bag policies before at Texas Tech sporting events, but this seems to be new. For the Carol of Lights celebration at Texas Tech University this Friday, December 2, which serves as the kickoff event for Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration, will have a new rule in place. Ladies are being asked to leave normal purses at home and instead bring a clear bag. Everyone attending is being asked not to bring a bag larger than backpacks, clutch, diaper bags, or computer bags according to the Texas Tech website.
