Related
thenewscrypto.com
Serum Eyes Community Fork For Survival Post FTX Crisis
Serum, with its fork named OpenBook, offers a ray of hope. The decision was made to fork the chain ultimately by Mango Max. Serum (SRM), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange financed by FTX, informed its 215,000 Twitter followers that the project is “defunct” after the spectacular collapse of FTX and directed them to a community-led fork of the project.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Announces BNB Chain Integration
OpenSea users will soon be able to list, trade, and acquire BNB Chain NFTs. Binance’s BNB token is used to fuel the BNB Chain blockchain network. OpenSea, a marketplace for NFTs, has stated that it intends to incorporate BNB Chain on its Web3 NFT marketplace protocol by the end of 2022. Because of Seaport Protocol, OpenSea users will soon be able to list, trade, and acquire BNB Chain NFTs.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Founder SBF Assures FTX U.S Customers Full Refund
The founder saw his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day. SBF regretted declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would wish he could turn it back. Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $26 billion, told Axios on Monday that he is now down to his final $100,000. Early in November, when word broke that the cryptocurrency exchange required a bailout, the founder saw the vast majority of his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day.
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
thenewscrypto.com
Glip, a Web3 Discovery & Wallet App Raises $2.5M, Records 7M Downloads
Glip, a company based in India that offers a global web3 game discovery and wallet app, raised $2.5 million in a round-headed by Hashed Emergent and included participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners. Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, and KOF Arena from Netmarble are just a few...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Logistics Services: A Supply Chain Necessity
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues created a series of problems for everyone, from providers of raw materials to mom-and-pop convenience stores. Today, businesses everywhere are searching for answers. They want to know how to improve the flow of goods today and ensure the same issues are not repeated in the future.
monitordaily.com
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
freightwaves.com
Time running out to upgrade your TMS
The best time to upgrade your transportation management system may surprise you — it’s yesterday. With recessionary talk swirling around the industry, carriers are bracing for things to get tighter and looking for cost savings wherever they can find them. Thankfully, the second-best time to upgrade is now.
thenewscrypto.com
Yuga Labs to Launch New NFT Collection ‘Mecha Apes’ in December
Alexei also announced the creation of a blockchain-based gaming platform. The whitelist for Yuga Labs’ forthcoming NFT drop is now available for registration. It was speculated in September that NFT powerhouse Yuga Labs was developing a new NFT Collection named “Mecha Apes.” Which may be released before the year’s end. The Community Manager for Yuga Lab, Alexei Koseff, just tweeted that the NFT giant would finally release “Mecha Apes” in time for the holidays. Thus it seems this prediction will come true.
thenewscrypto.com
Daniel Shin To be Severely Fined for promoting $UST as Payment Method
Co-founder of Terra Labs, Daniel Shin will face severe fines. Promotion of crashed $UST as payment methods on e-commerce platforms. The Financial Prosecutors may issue an arrest warrant on Shin if needed. In mid May 2022, the crash of the entire Terra network created a huge impact on the crypto...
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
thenewscrypto.com
Fintech Revolution Summit 2023
We TraiCon Events will be hosting Morocco’s premier fintech event titled as “Fintech Revolution Summit”supported by Union of Arab Banksscheduled on the 27th& 28thFebruary2023at the Hotel Sofitel, Casablanca, Morocco. This forum will be attended by over top 300+ participants includes BFSI experts, fintech leaders, ministry & central bank authorities, investors & corporates across the Morocco.
NEWSBTC
Metaforest appeared to bring web3 technology to web2 projects
The company develops its products based on 3 ideas. This is the backbone of metaforest ideas that we aim to spread, giving handy tools to implement web3 gaming solutions to different companies. A bit of research:. According to McKinsey & Company study, people plan to spend up to 4 hours...
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
coingeek.com
A boost for blockchain infrastructure as EU passes Digital Decade policy program
The European Parliament has resoundingly passed a vote approving the European Union’s Digital Decade policy program, which includes investing in a “pan-European blockchain-based infrastructure” as part of its goals for 2030. The “Path to the Digital Decade” program is a step toward the EU’s digitization aims, including...
disruptmagazine.com
Percent Pledge Launches New Innovative Social Impact Platform for Companies
Percent Pledge releases Percent Pledge Lite, a free-to-use corporate purpose software, automating employee giving and volunteering programs reducing the effort needed while increasing the impact of corporate social responsibility programs. Percent Pledge, a leading provider of global corporate purpose software for companies of all sizes, announces Percent Pledge Lite, the...
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
