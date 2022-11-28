ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators

These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
BEAUMONT, TX
osoblanco.org

Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained

According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
TEXAS STATE
