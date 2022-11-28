Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
One more top prize is left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game!
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
dallasexpress.com
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.
iheart.com
These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
osoblanco.org
According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that the holidays mean that calories don’t count and the number of sweets you’ll consume will probably triple over your normal amount, but hey, that’s what the end of the year is for. While everyone is focused on trying to...
Lawsuit filed by Guns N' Roses says Texas Guns and Roses is trying to make fans think the band is associated with store
KFDA
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
Eagle 106.3
Comments / 2