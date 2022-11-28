Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Trading Platform INX Submits Bid To Acquire Voyager Assets
In July, Voyager Digital declared bankruptcy owing between $1 and $10 billion to creditors. INX is a FINRA and SEC-authorized broker-dealer and operates as a crypto trading platform. Similar to Binance, INX has submitted a non-binding letter of intent to purchase troubled assets from defunct asset management Voyager Digital. INX...
thenewscrypto.com
Gate Token (GT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will GT Hit $4 Soon?
Bullish GT price prediction is $4.9332 to $12.0452. Gate Token (GT) price might also reach $4 soon. Bearish GT price prediction for 2022 is $3.3350. In Gate Token (GT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Advocate Novogratz Withdrawalls His Predicts on Bitcoin
The CEO of Galaxy blames central banks for raising interest rates. Mike Novogratz believes still Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000. Billionaire Mike Novogratz, one of the cryptocurrency advocates, is now included in the catastrophic collapse scenario. Novogratz pulled off his previous prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $500,000 in five years, blaming the Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Burns 6.39 Billion LUNC Tokens in Monthly Burn Cycle
There was a fee associated with the deal that totaled 12.77 million LUNC. In October, Binance burned 13.712 billion LUNC tokens. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has completed the sixth batch of the LUNC burn mechanism, burning nearly 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. With its most recent burn, Binance has now burned about 20 billion LUNC tokens from trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings. The consequence is an almost 12% increase in the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) in the last 24 hours as per CMC.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar: Blockchain Gaming Engagement Barely Effected by FTX Crypto Storm
According to a report published today by DappRadar, the global dapp store, the blockchain gaming sector demonstrated remarkable resilience all through the month of November, despite negative force on the wider crypto industry due to the shutdown of the once-popular FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Nearly Half of All Blockchain Activity May...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Founder SBF Unaware of Illicit Use of Customer Funds?
Bankruptcy crypto exchange FTX has an $8 billion hole in its balance sheet. FTX’s SBF has one credit card left and $100,000 in the bank account. The notorious founder of the bankruptcy cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, denied committing fraud while admitting significant managerial faults. At the same time, SBF claimed that he was unaware of any wrong transactions that includes funds from FTX and his trading company Alameda Research.
thenewscrypto.com
Telegram Plan to Launch Crypto Exchange & Non-custodial Wallets
Telegram plans to build non-custodial wallets and DEX. A fragment has sold $50 million in usernames in less than a month. Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging app Telegram, revealed on November 30 through his Telegram channel that they are all set to build a collection of crypto tools. It includes non-custodial wallets and decentralized exchanges (DEX).
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Claims Apple Suspended the Crypto Wallet App
Coinbase stated that users can’t send NFTs from their Apple iOS. As per Coinbase, Apple wants 30% of all NFT gas fees paid through their In-App Purchase service. Coinbase Global Inc announced on Thursday that users of Apple Inc iOS are no longer able to transmit non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their cryptocurrency exchange wallets. Furthermore, coinbase states in a tweet that Apple has block the latest recent app release until the feature is disable.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Security Firm ‘Casa’ Adds Support For Ethereum
Casa provides a user-friendly security architecture for self-custodial crypto wallets. As of now, Casa provides a free-to-use Casa Wallet app for retail Bitcoin holders. Casa, a business that provides security services for Bitcoin, stated on Wednesday that it will soon begin offering the same solutions for Ethereum and assets built on top of it. According to a statement released by Casa, the firm will begin rolling out Ethereum compatibility to users in January. Casa provides a user-friendly security architecture for keeping self-custodial crypto wallets.
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors
Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Temporarily Pauses Withdrawals Post Ankr Hack
The hacker used aBNBc token’s smart contract to generate a limitless supply of the token. Since the assault, the token’s price has dropped 99.5%. As a result of the recent assault on Ankr, Binance has temporarily suspended withdrawals, as revealed by CEO Changpeng Zhao. Staking tokens on a proof-of-stake network is a breeze with Ankr since the service acts as a distributed node operator, eliminating the need for customers to invest in hardware.
thenewscrypto.com
Russia’s Sber Bank Adds MetaMask Crypto Wallet Support
The newest update will offer MetaMask integration. Sberbank has been in the forefront of Russian blockchain developments. Sber, Russia’s biggest bank, now supports the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet. In a drive toward DeFi and Web3, the bank has stated that blockchain technology has been integrated. Integration with the Ethereum ecosystem is shown through the advancement. The data also pointed to the untapped potential for its proprietary blockchain.
thenewscrypto.com
Ankr Protocol Assaulted in a Multi-Million Dollar Hack
Ankr confirms that the platform had been targeted by a multi-million dollar exploit. Reportedly, aBNBc was allegedly minted by the attacker in the amount of 20T. Ankr, the blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has revealed that the platform has been targeted by a massive multi-million dollar exploit on Thursday. According to a recent tweet from Ankr, its “aBNB token has been exploited” and the platform is currently working with various exchanges to quickly suspend trade of the compromised token.
thenewscrypto.com
Buy Gift Cards with Crypto on the BuySellVouchers Marketplace
BuySellVouchers, a top-tier online marketplace for purchasing gift cards, has now announced the acceptance of Binance USD (BUSD) as a payment option. Buyers and sellers from all over the world use BuySellVouchers to purchase and sell gift cards, vouchers, and other digital items from well-known businesses. BuySellVouchers.com now also accepts Binance USD (BUSD), to even better serve its diverse customer base.
thenewscrypto.com
Animoca Brands Announces Gigantic $2 Billion Metaverse Fund
It is also an effort to facilitate access to Web3 businesses. The scope of the fund’s investments will span the globe. According to Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Hong Kong’s blockchain gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, the company will soon launch a gigantic $2 billion fund, entitled “Animoca Capital,” to invest in metaverse firms.
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 30% Personnel
1,100 individuals lost their jobs due to the recent layoff. The company had to triple its personnel to accommodate the influx of new users. The Kraken crypto exchange stated today that they had slashed their personnel by 30%. The decision was called one of the toughest choices at Kraken to date in an official blog post by the exchange. As a result, 1,100 individuals lost their jobs “in order to adapt to current market conditions.”
thenewscrypto.com
Tether Co-founder Defends USDT Reserve Claims Post FTX Collapse
Reeve Collins addressed the claims in an appearance on CNBC’s SquawkBox. Tether has periodic audits conducted for government agencies as per Reeve. The company behind the USDT stablecoin, Tether, has reportedly been lending its coins to consumers rather than selling them for cash, according to a new report. Tether has been criticized for its lack of openness in not publishing the exact amount of USDT reserves it has, and the report claims that the crypto behemoth has neglected to reveal its stablecoin-issued loans.
thenewscrypto.com
Avalanche Partners With Alibaba Cloud Offering Validator Support
Alibaba Cloud will be joining as a validator support and infrastructure provider. Alibaba’s plug-and-play infrastructure as a service would make it simple for new parties. Recently, Alibaba Cloud has announced a number of partnerships with prominent networks and institutions; however, with its partnership with Avalanche, it has entered the crypto space, which will undoubtedly hasten the tech giant’s backing for Web3.
thenewscrypto.com
Ex-President of FTX U.S Seeking $6 Million to Launch New Firm
Harrison stated on September 27 that he would be stepping down as president of FTX US. This comes a mere month after the very contentious collapse of the FTX exchange. Former FTX US president Brett Harrison is now trying to raise money for a new cryptocurrency firm. The report states that he is attempting to raise $6 million while valuing the firm at $60 million. The company’s stated goal is to develop cryptocurrency trading software for institutional investors. This comes a mere month after the very contentious collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and its 130 associated enterprises.
thenewscrypto.com
DAM Finance Launches new Omnichain Stablecoin on Testnet
Initially, DAM will be launched on Polkadot-based Moonbeam. D20’s teleportation primitive enables the safe and flawless transfer of d20. DAM Finance, also known as DAM, has evolved in its attempts to create a decentralized omnichain stablecoin solution to safely address the liquidity issues that the larger decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is now experiencing. Also, the DAM Finance team has launched the Moonwalkers v1 testnet as part of ongoing initiatives.
Comments / 0