Norwalk, OH

Too much of a good thing? People pack uptown

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
NORWALK — Did you ever have a party when everybody showed up — and more?

Saturday's "Light Up Norwalk" was off the charts with people everywhere. While that is a good thing, it also meant for long lines.

Chamber director Kelly Lippus, Norwalk Mayor Dave Light and everyone involved with the event will sit down and discuss all of the good and the bad from the event.

If too many people is a problem, that is a good problem to have, Light said.

It's certainly better than nobody showing up.

"I thought the good weather, first, was a blessing," Light said. "A lot more people showed up than we anticipated. Overall it was outstanding. We have a few things we have to talk about for next year.

"It looks like Light Up Norwalk is becoming quite a destination," he added. "We need more trash cans. So many people ... we might want to consider both sides of (U.S.) 250 next year and expanding. There were some complaints about long lines for different events."

But with temperatures in the mid-50s throughout the day, it meant more foot traffic.

"Had it been raining, we wouldn't have had so many people," Light said. "It was great weather, and that was the key."

Light said businesses and events on East Main Street — mainly When Pigs Fly, Painted Cowgirl and the Nativity Scene at First Baptist Church — may have been left out in the dark.

"You could very possibly use the whole street next year," he said. "We could use more lights. We are going to have to get better lighting. Trash cans. More fire pits for the kids to make S'mores.

"We need some upgrades with our sound equipment ... and there was talk about some live music and singing."

The new bathrooms in Suhr Family Park was a big hit.

"Those sure beat the old porta-johns," Light said with a laugh. He also noted the golf cart parade was a big hit.

"That was outstanding," he said. "That was an idea by Kelly Lippus a couple of weeks ago. We had a real good turnout. That will be an annual event now, for sure."

