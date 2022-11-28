LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southern Lights Experience at the Kentucky Horse Park gave some children their childhood back. They were treated to the full Southern Lights Experience. The families are served by an organization called A Kid Again which provides adventures for children with life-threatening illnesses. it was a chance for families to forget about the stress of their challenges at least for one night.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO