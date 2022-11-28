Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
fox56news.com
How Lexington’s AVOL plans to end HIV by 2030
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, and one Lexington agency is taking a pause to honor the last 41 years of fighting one of the deadliest viruses on the planet and looks toward a future where it is no longer a threat. According to AIDS...
fox56news.com
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
fox56news.com
"Inflatables House" has electrified crowds for 20 years
The house on Lexington's Toronto Road is hidden by the crowd of inflatables that fill the yard each Christmas season. “Inflatables House” has electrified crowds for 20 …. The house on Lexington's Toronto Road is hidden by the crowd of inflatables that fill the yard each Christmas season. Dec....
fox56news.com
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. 10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis …. Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 12/2/22
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school's first 'Makers Market'. Louisville agency wants help naming 40-foot-nutcracker. Southland tree lighting happening Friday. The lighting will happen Friday at...
fox56news.com
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins announces retirement
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 13 years in office, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. announced his retirement Thursday. “We all know that ‘life happens’ on its own calendar. My personal life has seen significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires,” said Blevins in a news release.
fox56news.com
Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown Jr.
Kentucky has said its final farewell to Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. A private service was held Wednesday at the State Capitol as loved ones remembered the moments that made Brown’s life one well lived. Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown …. Kentucky has said its...
fox56news.com
Confirmed flu cases double, 1 death in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flu cases continue to rapidly increase in Fayette County. On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6 million confirmed cases of the flu this season. In Fayette County, 724 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and one flu-related death have been reported.
fox56news.com
Santa Claus is in Lexington: Better not pout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news for kids who want to visit Santa in Lexington this year. Three years after the pandemic began. He’s finally able to meet families in person again. You better watch out and you better not pout...
fox56news.com
Man shot attempting apartment break-in on Nicholasville Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was shot overnight on Nicholasville Road as he attempted to break into an apartment, according to authorities. The Lexington Police Department said they were called to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a man being shot. He fled the scene before they arrived.
fox56news.com
ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
fox56news.com
Still time to donate to DanceBlue’s ‘No Shave November’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — DanceBlue surpassed its original goal by raising a total of $36,699. DanceBlue’s final fundraiser of the year will be on Dec. 2 at Bear and the Butcher from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To participate in the fundraiser just mention DanceBlue to your...
fox56news.com
Southern Lights Experience returned some childhood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southern Lights Experience at the Kentucky Horse Park gave some children their childhood back. They were treated to the full Southern Lights Experience. The families are served by an organization called A Kid Again which provides adventures for children with life-threatening illnesses. it was a chance for families to forget about the stress of their challenges at least for one night.
fox56news.com
Former Lexington police officer’s lawsuit against city dismissed by federal judge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A federal judge is dismissing a former Lexington police officers lawsuit against the city. Jervis Middleton was fired from the Lexington Police Department in February 2021 after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington in 2020. Middleton’s lawsuit alleged the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Another rain, wind maker ahead Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a mainly clear and cold night across the region with lows in the 20s, clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain chances increasing late day. While a shower or two cannot be ruled out through the late afternoon, best rain chances arrive overnight. Winds will also crank up with gusts up to 40+ mph at times. A quick-moving cold front sweeps across the state early on Saturday pushing the rain out of the area by lunchtime.
fox56news.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Up and down temperatures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a very cold morning, temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. Some mid to high clouds will work into the state later today, but we’ll still see sunshine. Clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain...
Comments / 0