Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw 1.95 million daily average revenue trades, or DARTS, in November 2022 compared to 1.96 million transactions in the prior month. This figure is lower by nearly a third on a yearly basis, and the listed broker had seen this metric also down by 1 percent relative to its October counterpart. It was also the lowest reading for IBKR’s monthly turnover since July.

1 DAY AGO