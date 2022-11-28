Read full article on original website
CME Group goes DeFi: Reference rates and real-time indices of Aave, Curve, Synthetix
“These rates are designed to provide traders, institutions and other users transparency and price discovery across a much broader range of tokens, allowing them to confidently and more accurately value cryptocurrency sector specific portfolios and manage price risk around various blockchain-based projects.”. CME Group has announced plans to launch three...
FIA EXPO 2022: Baton Systems President on building post trade rails for capital markets
As the world’s largest trade show for the listed derivatives dealers, the FIA Futures and Options Expo is a high point for the global cleared swaps community, with dozens of panels, educational sessions, networking opportunities and more. Stuffed into two jam-packed days, visitors were given the opportunity to discuss...
Binance buys Japanese crypto exchange Sakura BitCoin
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by traded volume, has made a fresh bid to enter Japan with the acquisition of Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. SEBC is among a total of thirty one crypto exchanges...
OANDA wins highest user satisfaction in Singapore, says leverage trading report by Investment Trends
“Throughout our 25-year history, we’ve worked hard to ensure that our platform meets the ever-changing needs of traders, whether through transparent pricing, powerful research tools, or dedicated client services.”. OANDA has been named the top broker for Overall Client Satisfaction in Singapore for the second year in a row...
Crypto trading volume spikes at Swiss bourse amid FTX collapse
The shockwaves from the historic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire are still being felt across the industry, but some trading venues are actually doing better because of it. Crypto trading turnover on Switzerland’s principal exchange hit a whopping CHF 126.9 million in November. This figure is 85 percent...
Viacheslav Taran: FX and Crypto industry mourns death of Libertex Group co-founder
FinanceFeeds reports with great sadness that Viacheslav Taran, Co-Founder of Libertex Group, passed away last Friday. The industry veteran was reportedly killed in an helicopter crash on his way back to Monaco from Lausanne, Switzerland. Popular among the expatriate community in Monaco, Viacheslav Taran was an FX industry heavyweight mostly...
Cboe FX reports higher monthly volume, but ADV disappoints
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported its trading volumes for the month ending November 2022, which saw a slight rebound in total turnover, but its ADV hit its lowest point in three months. During November 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $921 billion, up...
Interactive Brokers’ client activity drops 30% YoY
Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw 1.95 million daily average revenue trades, or DARTS, in November 2022 compared to 1.96 million transactions in the prior month. This figure is lower by nearly a third on a yearly basis, and the listed broker had seen this metric also down by 1 percent relative to its October counterpart. It was also the lowest reading for IBKR’s monthly turnover since July.
Vantage launches social trading on mobile app
Vantage has announced the launch of social trading on the Vantage App, thus expanding its mobile features and turning it into an all-in-one trading app that supports both regular trading and social trading. The multi-asset broker believes the social trading feature is revolutionizing the traditional CFD industry by turning trading...
ION Markets for execution and clearing: Francesco Margini at FIA EXPO 2022
The CPO of Cleared Derivatives at ION Markets spoke about the need for automated execution and clearing in times of surging volumes and increased volatility. The FIA EXPO 2022 conference recently took place on 14 -15 November and gathered the most esteemed leaders of the derivatives trading industry at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago River.
IG Group launches tastycrypto and self-custody digital wallet
IG Group North America has announced the newly formed tasty Software Solutions, LLC, a technology company dedicated to building software that provides users access to opportunities across digital assets, web3, and decentralized finance. tasty Software Solutions has launched the tastytcrypto brand, IG’s digital asset trading face which has unveiled the...
The rise of Crypto ETPs in traditional exchanges as crypto winter deepens
Institutional investors are increasingly looking at traditional regulated exchanges as their first route into digital assets amid market turmoil caused by the crypto winter and the collapse of several big names within the space, including FTX. Acuiti and Eurex surveyed 191 buy and sell-side firms on their views of the digital assets markets in order […]
The Challenge of Being a Multi-Asset Broker
Traders are increasingly being drawn to multi-asset trading in a bid to counter ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. This means that brokers offering access to only a single asset class will miss out on opportunities for growth and success. The problem is that when brokerages jump onto the multi-asset bandwagon, they need something to differentiate themselves from the competition.
FXSpotStream reports $1.48 trillion in monthly volume for November
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for November 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. November’s average daily volume (ADV) was reported at $67.2...
Malaysia regulator exposes OctaFX clone, shady FB profiles
Malaysia’s financial regulator today warned online investors about the risks of following investment tips made on social-media platforms. The Securities Commission (SC) has also delivered a stern warning against unchecked traders that are using flashy social media profiles to trick inexperienced persons into thinking they can trade online and make thousands in no time.
DTCC’s Digital Dollar pilot results: Reduced counterparty risk and operational efficiencies
Post-trade market infrastructure DTCC has released its latest whitepaper, “Exploring Post-Trade Security Settlement with a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency,” in collaboration with The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) and support from Accenture. The paper outlines key findings from a pilot made with the participation of Bank of America,...
Boerse Stuttgart’s crypto app BISON adds AAVE, ALGO, MANA, DOGE, MATIC, SAND, SHIB
“We’re constantly and carefully refining our product range and expanding our portfolio. With these new coins, we now cover both established altcoins as well as young, promising technologies and, as usual, continue to offer our customers a safe, reliable environment to trade and store their cryptocurrencies.”. BISON, the crypto...
CMC Markets adds Camilla Boldracchi to institutional sales
UK’s biggest spread better, CMC Markets has promoted Camilla Boldracchi to take on an expanded role within its institutional sales desk. Camilla has originally joined CMC Markets back in 2019 as an associate institutional relationship manager. During this relatively long stint, she worked her way up through several roles with the firm, culminating with the position of head of institutional relationship management for the EMEA region.
MUFG Bank becomes first Japanese lender to join CLSNet
FX settlement specialist CLS Group has onboarded Japan’s biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to CLSNet, the foreign exchange bilateral payment netting system for emerging currencies. MUFG is the world’s fourth-largest bank by assets and the largest non-Chinese lender. CLSNet service covers approximately 120 currencies and MUFG...
Crypto.com expands its presence in Turkey with new products
Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, is set to accelerate its growth in Turkey, singling out the country as a market with huge potential. In a fresh bid for the Turkish market, the exchange rolled out its Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet for Crypto.com App users in the country. This feature offers a localized, zero-fee, 27/7 top-up method for users in Turkey, enabling them to fund their TRY Wallet using their bank accounts. In addition, users can enjoy trading 250+ coins with TRY.
