Leading global multi-asset broker, AAAFx, participated at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 as the Sweet Spot Sponsor, Water Sponsor and Exhibitor. Leading multi-asset broker, AAAFx, participated in the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23. The zero-commission broker was the Sweet Spot and Water Sponsor for the event, as well as an exhibitor. The much-awaited financial expo offered AAAFx excellent opportunities to showcase its value proposition, connect with other industry professionals and build meaningful relationships.

2 DAYS AGO