Crypto trading volume spikes at Swiss bourse amid FTX collapse
The shockwaves from the historic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire are still being felt across the industry, but some trading venues are actually doing better because of it. Crypto trading turnover on Switzerland’s principal exchange hit a whopping CHF 126.9 million in November. This figure is 85 percent...
AAAFx Attends Finance Magnates London Summit 2022
Leading global multi-asset broker, AAAFx, participated at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 as the Sweet Spot Sponsor, Water Sponsor and Exhibitor. Leading multi-asset broker, AAAFx, participated in the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23. The zero-commission broker was the Sweet Spot and Water Sponsor for the event, as well as an exhibitor. The much-awaited financial expo offered AAAFx excellent opportunities to showcase its value proposition, connect with other industry professionals and build meaningful relationships.
FIA EXPO 2022: Interview with Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions
FinanceFeeds spoke with Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions, at FIA EXPO 2022 in Chicago. Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions was born out of the acquisition of Itiviti, completed in May 2021. The rebranded business enables simplification and streamlining of front and middle office functions, powering connectivity and multi-asset trading across global markets.
Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going
The market is underestimating this cloud identity leader.
Broadridge’s LTX announces Jim Kwiatkowski as CEO, Jim Toffey as Chairman
LTX, Broadridge’s AI-driven digital trading business, has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to the role of Chief Executive Officer. LTX, Broadridge’s AI-driven digital trading business, has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to the role of Chief Executive Officer and announced co-founder Jim Toffey as the new Chairman of the Board. Jim Kwiatkowski...
Cboe FX reports higher monthly volume, but ADV disappoints
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported its trading volumes for the month ending November 2022, which saw a slight rebound in total turnover, but its ADV hit its lowest point in three months. During November 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $921 billion, up...
MUFG Bank becomes first Japanese lender to join CLSNet
FX settlement specialist CLS Group has onboarded Japan’s biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to CLSNet, the foreign exchange bilateral payment netting system for emerging currencies. MUFG is the world’s fourth-largest bank by assets and the largest non-Chinese lender. CLSNet service covers approximately 120 currencies and MUFG...
