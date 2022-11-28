ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

IPS IN 5: Pack Of Wolves Makes A Major Commitment To NC State Football

Today we discuss the major announcement from the Pack of Wolves Collective that can ensure NC State football student-athletes remain competitive in the NIL landscape. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Women Hit The Road

IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Women Hit The Road (36:47) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms.
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: William & Mary

Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 85-64 home win over William & Mary. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IPS IN 5: Quick Thoughts On The Two Latest 2023 Football Commitments

NC State has landed a pair of 2023 football commitments over the last few days and here are some quick thoughts on Kendrick Raphael and Kelvon McBride. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available...
RALEIGH, NC
BOX SCORE: NC State 85, William & Mary 64

Here are all the stats from NC State's 85-64 home win over William & Mary. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
RALEIGH, NC
Hendu's View

Inside Pack Sports Publisher James Henderson reviews the film from NC State's win over North Carolina, key takeaways, and much more!. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...
RALEIGH, NC
Commit Alert: NC State Lands Florida Running Back

NC State just landed a monster addition to the class of 2023 by adding Naples (FL) RB Kendrick Raphael‍. The Pack were the first to offer Raphael and hosted him over the summer for an official visit. However, he committed to Iowa but State never gave up. Raphael decommitted...
RALEIGH, NC
IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops

IPS LIVE: Let's Talk Wolfpack Hoops (50:47) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****

