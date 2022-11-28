ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santabarbaraca.gov

Kids World Playground to Close for Overhead Tree Pruning

Kids' World Playground in Alameda Park will be closed on Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7 for pruning of the overhead Moreton Bay Fig. The City's Urban Forestry team will also begin deep watering and mulching the tree to maintain and improve the tree's health. While the tree is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy