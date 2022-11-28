The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. The board that oversees the Alaska Marine Highway System is moving from biweekly to once-a-month meetings as it continues working on short and long-range plans; it took just minutes for a Kasilof home to burn to the ground earlier this month; and construction wrapped up this month on two long-awaited public use cabins in Kodiak.

HOMER, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO