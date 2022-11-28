Read full article on original website
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
How Jiang Zemin's death could impact protests in China
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced. CNN's Ivan Watson reports on the impact the former president's death could have on the ongoing protests against China's "zero-Covid" policy.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
The owner of Russia's notorious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admits to recruiting a prisoner from Zambia who died fighting in Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'
The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday.
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
The fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny through his political rise, poisoning and search for the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Royal US trip overshadowed but Prince William still manages to get his message out
The Prince and Princess of Wales bring their US trip to a close with the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
Six people may have lived in the house where 4 Idaho college students were killed, police say
Six people may have lived in the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, police say.
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba about more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Authorities say they've received thousands of tips regarding 4 slain University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death last month say they have received thousands of tips from the public.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
More than 500 Ukrainian localities without power: ministry
More than 500 Ukrainian localities remained without power Sunday following weeks of Russian airstrikes on the electric grid, an interior ministry official said. Currently, 507 localities in eight regions of our country are cut off from electricity supplies," deputy interior minister Yevgueny Yenin told Ukrainian television.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
