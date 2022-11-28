ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

How Jiang Zemin's death could impact protests in China

Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced. CNN's Ivan Watson reports on the impact the former president's death could have on the ongoing protests against China's "zero-Covid" policy.
AFP

More than 500 Ukrainian localities without power: ministry

More than 500 Ukrainian localities remained without power Sunday following weeks of Russian airstrikes on the electric grid, an interior ministry official said. Currently, 507 localities in eight regions of our country are cut off from electricity supplies," deputy interior minister Yevgueny Yenin told Ukrainian television.
CNN

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home

A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
177K+
Post
1077M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy