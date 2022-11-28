Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Curse Word Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Every day we communicate with other people. It can be family members co-workers or just a person on the street, but how many times a day do you use a curse word to communicate? Or better yet what is the most popular curse word in Arkansas?. I have to admit...
Is it Legal to Idle Your Vehicle in Arkansas on a Cold Morning?
It's tough waking up and getting into a cold vehicle in the morning. So you do what your mother always did. She would run outside and start the car. Then she'd turn on the heater to get the car all toasty warm, while she ran back to the house and finish getting the kids ready for school.
Take A Christmas Train Ride Aboard The Arkansas & Missouri RR
It has been a long time since this guy has been on a train ride, too long. But guess who just found a train ride in Arkansas where you can meet Santa and do all kinds of Christmas stuff on a train ride for about two hours... this guy. My...
Experience an Old-Time Christmas in Charming Village in Arkansas
If there ever was a place you can step back in time and get that old-time Christmas feel, that has to be the charming little historic town of Washington State Park, Arkansas during the 36th Annual Christmas and Candlelight Tour. This year, the Christmas and Candlelight Tour is on Dec....
Real Or Fake? Which Tree Will You See This Christmas In Arkansas?
When it comes to your Christmas tree, are you traditional and put up a real tree or are you like most of us and use a fake tree?. When it comes to Christmas trees at my house the fake trees are the way we go for sure. With a fake tree, we get a consistent shape and color and if we have treated it right all of the lights are still working. I vaguely remember one of my friends having a real tree in their house and the smell of the tree was the most distinct thing I remember.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?
When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
Here is Arkansas & Texas Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole, Are They Yours?
The Turkey and dressing are on the table but the Thanksgiving table is not complete until the casseroles are out of the oven and on the table. We found out what the favorite casserole is in Arkansas and in Texas. Casseroles are a tradition. Whether it's for a church group,...
If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
Arkansas to Ramp-up Enforcement of Seat Belt Law For Thanksgiving Holiday
If you are traveling anywhere in the state of Arkansas by vehicle you better make sure you are buckled up or you could get a ticket an expensive ticket. The four-day Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally been the most traveled holiday and the most deadly. That's why Arkansas law enforcement is ramping up their patrols this week and into the Thanksgiving weekend. They will be looking for people not wearing their seatbelts.
Arkansas’ Favorite Thanksgiving Food & The One They Hate The Most
The holiday season is here and with it comes food...a lot of food. There are the holiday foods that we can't wait to dive into and then there are the holiday foods that we graciously decline while we politely try our best not to gag at the thought of it.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0